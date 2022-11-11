Read full article on original website
Related
Officer shoots man armed with a knife near Superdome ticket booth, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man armed with a knife in front of the Caesars Superdome was shot by a responding NOPD officer, according to Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly. The shooting occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Goodly says members of the Caesars Superdome Public Safety Team called for...
NOPD officer shoots suspect outside Superdome
A cop fired at least one shot this morning near the Superdome in New Orleans. NOPD said, “An officer-involved shooting incident… occurred this morning in the 1500 block of Poydras Street.”
NOPD shoots man near Superdome, investigation underway
NEW ORLEANS — Yellow police tape blocked off the Poydras Street entrance to the Caesars Superdome Tuesday after a New Orleans police officer shot a man at least once. “Shot in the arm and I believe the upper extremity. It’s apparent he has a wound to the upper extremity as well,” NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said.
fox8live.com
Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
fox8live.com
Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings
Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
NOPD adds drugs and narcotics charges in vehicle theft arrest
Detectives found the scooter in New Orleans East in the 4900 block of Alsace Street, along with three individuals.
VIDEO: NOPD search for suspect in business armed robbery
The New Orleans Police Depart has asked for the publics help in locating an armed robbery suspect out of Central City.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Shooting, three armed robberies, two stabbings, home invasion
Three armed robberies, two stabbings, a shooting and a home invasion were reported in Uptown neighborhoods during the past week, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Stabbing: A stabbing was reported at Second and Freret streets in Central City at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14). Police did...
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
Pedestrian killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans
Cops are working to determine what happened after a pedestrian was killed in the CBD just before 9:00am. “The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality at the intersection of S. Peters and Poydras Streets,” Spokeswoman Karen Boudrie said in an email.
WDSU
Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect who burglarized Booker T. Washington High School
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect in connection with the burglary of Booker T. Washington High School. According to police, the pictured suspect burglarized the school twice in three days. The first burglary occurred on Nov. 6 just before 9 p.m....
Four people shot in five hours in New Orleans
It was a violent Sunday night and early Monday morning in the Crescent City. Around 9:00pm, bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
fox8live.com
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD. The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue. Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m. There they found...
WDSU
Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff closes two death investigations at jail
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has closed its investigation into two different inmates' deaths. Chad Neyland died back in June for what officials said they believed was a suicide. Neyland was arrested June 10 on drug allegations. The sheriff said Neyland's death...
NOLA.com
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0