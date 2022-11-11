Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO