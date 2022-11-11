ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

NOPD shoots man near Superdome, investigation underway

NEW ORLEANS — Yellow police tape blocked off the Poydras Street entrance to the Caesars Superdome Tuesday after a New Orleans police officer shot a man at least once. “Shot in the arm and I believe the upper extremity. It’s apparent he has a wound to the upper extremity as well,” NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Central City phone store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to identify and locate the suspect who robbed a Central City phone store last week. The armed man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue last Tuesday (Nov. 8) around 7:19 p.m., when only one employee was inside.
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Coroner ID's two men killed in November shootings

Two men killed in shootings early this month were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Lane Mouney, 30, and Samer Foudeh, 42. Mouney was found dead by Harbor Police on Nov. 3. Officers found him lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Florida Avenue and France Street at around 9:30 p.m. He died of injuries caused by a gunshot wound, the coroner said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Jefferson Parish have successfully identified a woman they found wandering on Mitchell Avenue in Metairie. The woman, who is nonverbal and unable to communicate, was found around 9:30 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Deputies say efforts to identify her were unsuccessful until just after noon on Tuesday.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD. The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue. Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m. There they found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff closes two death investigations at jail

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has closed its investigation into two different inmates' deaths. Chad Neyland died back in June for what officials said they believed was a suicide. Neyland was arrested June 10 on drug allegations. The sheriff said Neyland's death...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy