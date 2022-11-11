ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Kemba Walker plans to emerge from Knicks nightmare

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihrgw_0j7ZXIc400

Kemba Walker’s confidence isn’t shaken. He still believes there is a place for him in the NBA, even as he waits for a call. A few weeks into the season, the 32-year-old Walker remains without a new home after his season back in New York with the Knicks was a bust last winter.

“I’m just sitting back being patient, just giving myself a chance to continue to get my knee right, get my legs stronger, get my body stronger,” The Bronx native said on “The Woj Pod.” “I’m just going to wait it out, I’m going to be patient. I think my time will come. I really do. When it does come, I’m going to try my best to be as ready as possible.”

A four-time All-Star, Walker’s one season with the Knicks didn’t go anywhere close to as planned. He was benched in the 20th game of the season and finished the year averaging a career-low 11.6 points and 3.5 assists in 25.6 minutes across 37 games. He was traded on draft night to the Pistons to clear salary cap space and was later bought out by Detroit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Im207_0j7ZXIc400
Kemba Walker shooting free throws for Knicks on Dec. 18, 2022.
NBAE via Getty Images

“At first, it was a storybook. It was,” he said of his time in New York. “It was something I was really looking forward to. Any kid would dream of playing for their home team, and I’ve dreamed about that for a very long time.

“When the opportunity came about, I was über-excited. But unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for me. Individually, I didn’t really fit the system and what those guys were trying to do over there. It just wasn’t for me.”

Walker’s current predicament isn’t completely new to him. As a kid, he didn’t have a big name, and had to search for a quality AAU program. This is somewhat familiar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRePD_0j7ZXIc400
Kemba Walker in attendance at a Hornets game on Oct. 7, 2022.
Getty Images

“It’s kind of actually bringing me back to my roots and how much I have to grind to get what I want,” Walker said. “But it’s different, it’s a different situation for me, not being on an NBA team. I’m just trying my best to adjust to the situation and just continue to work.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Rizzo, Yankees agree to $40M, 2-year contract

NEW YORK — (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday to a $40 million, two-year contract. Rizzo gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and the deal for the first baseman includes a $17 million team option for 2025 with a $6 million buyout. Rizzo had opted out of his previous contract with New York, giving up a $16 million salary for 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy