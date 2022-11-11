Read full article on original website
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Apple Watch Series 8 just got an unprecedented price cut
The Walmart Black Friday deals are looking pretty great already with some excellent opportunities for shoppers to beat the Black Friday rush while still getting all the products they could want at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple Watch Series 8 for only $349 saving you $50 off the usual price of $399. Having only recently launched, this is a fantastic deal for anyone that wants the latest smartwatch for less. It’s unlikely we’ll see better Black Friday Apple Watch deals than this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
This 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV just got a huge discount
Walmart Black Friday deals have just entered their second phase, bringing in another round of early Black Friday deals on clothing, toys, home appliances, electronics, video games, and just about everything else the retailer sells in stores and online. That naturally includes some great Black Friday TV deals for anybody looking to upgrade their home theaters or grab a second or third TV for another room, and since the holiday shopping season is here early, now’s the time to get shopping. Walmart has a particularly juicy discount available right now on the 50-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV, which is marked down to $1,198 from its usual $1,600 price — giving you a very nice $402 savings.
Elgato Stream Deck + review: the analog experience gets even better
“The Stream Deck + is a godsend for professional streamers, especially those with complex audio setups.”. The Stream Deck is one of Elgato’s most successful and biggest product lines, often counted as a must-have accessory for serious streamers. Today, it’s adding another member of the family: the Stream Deck +. But this model is very different from other variants like the Stream Deck XL and the Stream Deck Mini, as it introduces dials and even a touchscreen into the mix.
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
Live now: Save big on tech essentials during this Woot! sale
This content was produced in partnership with Woot!. You may be all stocked up on electronics and gadgets, but what about the essentials? Do you need any spare chargers? Any USB hubs to connect multiple devices? Honestly, many of these things are so useful, and you don’t realize just how much until you need them. Well, the good news is that Woot! is offering some crazy deals on tech gear right now. More specifically, you can get up to 75% off select items while the Woot tech essentials sale is live, until November 30. There are wireless earbuds, charging cables, tempered glass screen protectors, and much more — and you’ll get an additional $2 off the sale price at checkout when you use code TECHWOOT. For example, the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is on sale for $18, normally $34, which is already saving you an excellent 47% off. But when you use that code, the price drops down to $16. It would make a fantastic gift for the artist in your life — they can digitize their notes and artwork while wiping clean the notebook to reuse over and over, wasting far less paper. If you’re interested, you can shop the sale below, or keep reading to see our top picks.
The Galaxy A54 gets a much-needed design refresh in new renders
Samsung’s Galaxy A54 has leaked via the folks at 91Mobiles in partnership with the reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks. These renders reveal a device that joins the Galaxy S22 Ultra in ditching the camera island that typically sits on the rear. Samsung is also expected to ship the upcoming Galaxy S23 with that same design The company is set to launch both phones in early 2023.
You’ll soon be able to use WhatsApp on more than one phone
WhatsApp, one of the most used messaging services in Europe and parts of Asia, is about to close a major flaw. As spotted by the sleuths over on WABetainfo, the company is planning an update that will allow the use of a secondary device — including another phone or tablet. Currently, WhatsApp only allows phone users to link their account via its web or desktop clients.
You need to start using these 5 hidden Xbox Series X features
We’re coming up on the second anniversary of the Xbox Series X, and many people may try to pick the console up now in anticipation of 2023 games like Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield. Although the Xbox interface is fairly digestible, it does feature a lot of menus and submenus that contain helpful settings that even longtime Xbox Series X owners don’t know about.
Motorola’s newest smartwatch isn’t at all what you’d expect
Motorola’s Moto Watch 70 is on its way to being released soon, as the wearable has just been listed on Best Buy Canada. The landing page reveals the product in its full glory, presenting its key specifications alongside a boring, conventional, and lazy design. The Moto 70 features a...
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Spectre x360 13.5 is the most refined convertible 2-in-1 available today and one of the best laptops overall, while the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an excellent, updated version of Apple’s venerable machine. Both are outstanding laptops that should be on anyone’s shortlist for their next upgrade.
Why you should buy a robot vacuum today (spoiler: they’re cheap)
Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing, giving shoppers a great chance to beat the rush while still enjoying Black Friday prices early this year. In particular, we’re seeing some awesome offers on robot vacuums, with the helpful devices sure to help you cut down on the need to clean up without help. Here’s a quick look at two of the highlights from the Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on right now at Walmart.
GameStop’s Early Black Friday sale features games for up to 50% off, and more gear
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. While everyone is busy shopping for TVs, major electronics, and household items, one of the best categories to watch during Black Friday and the holiday shopping events is video games. Even some of the hottest titles see a decent price drop, so it’s worth browsing and checking back regularly to see what’s changed. But we have some fantastic news for you: You don’t necessarily have to wait until Black Friday to get amazing deals on games and gaming gear. GameStop is hosting a pre-Black Friday sale that will run up to the main event on November 25. Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off a wide variety of games, and we do mean a wide variety.
Asus ZenBook S 13 Flip review:
It’s the “world’s lightest 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED convertible laptop.” That’s how Asus describes the ZenBook S 13 Flip, and while it’s a curiously specific accolade, I believe it. The ZenBook S 13 Flip weighs just 2.43 pounds while packing in a spectacular OLED display — an Asus specialty. That’s pretty light.
iPhone 14 Plus review: Apple’s big-screen battery champ
Apple’s new plus-sized iPhone 14 adds a larger screen and longer-lasting battery to a familiar formula, but with a bigger price tag too. The 14 Plus is a brand new iPhone model for this year, costing £949 ($899/A$1,579), making it £100 ($100/A$180) more than the base model 14 but cheaper than the 14 Pro line.
Black Friday: Level up your gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $500
If you’re scratching your head on how to build a PC from scratch, or at least what parts you should pick, the GPU tends to be the hardest to decide on because there are so many options across Nvidia and AMD. Luckily, there are some standout cards, and if you’re looking to build a mid-range gaming PC, the RTX 3070 is a great Nvidia GPU to pick, especially given this deal from Walmart that brings it down to $500 from its regular $700 price.
Asus’ latest move might save your RTX 4090 from melting
Asus recently announced that people can request a free, 16-pin graphics power cable to provide more peace of mind for owners of an issue-plagued Nvidia card. With only a single mention of the 40-series, it’s immediately apparent that this is being offered as a possible solution to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 card’s melting connector problem.
PlayStation may be looking into NFTs and blockchain tech, per new patent
A new patent filed by Sony reveals that PlayStation has been looking into the use of NFTs and blockchain technology in its games. The patent, titled Tracking Unique In-Game Digital Assets Using Tokens on a Distributed Ledger, was filed last year and published last Thursday, according to a report from Video Game Chronicle.
Samsung’s Frame TV is $500 off right now – Get it while you can
If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your home theater, Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday event early, allowing you to beat the rush and capitalize on Black Friday TV deals right now. One of the more unique options among the Best Buy Black Friday deals is Samsung’s Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Samsung Frame TV is just $1,000 right now, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as inventory is likely to go quickly.
Black Friday: Get this HP printer and 6 months of ink for $49
If you need a cheap printer to pair with the budget computer that you purchased from this year’s early Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday Chromebook deals, check this out — the HP DeskJet 2723e is yours for just $49, following a $20 discount to its original price of $69. For even more savings, every purchase of the printer comes with a free nine-month subscription to HP’s Instant Ink program. That’s amazing value, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
