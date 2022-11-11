ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Fire at a fuel pump at DFW Airport delays flights

KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

A fire at a fuel pump at DFW Airport stopped all flights temporarily on Friday.

There was apparently a fire of some sort at the part of the airport that resulted in a ground stop for all aircraft.

According to an e-mail to KRLD news from the Federal Aviation Administration, "All inbound flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport nationwide are being held at their departure airports following a fire at the airport’s fuel farm."

The email says that there are safety inspections that are being conducted and the inbound flights will resume once the fueling system is deemed safe.

The only word from DFW Airport comes in a statement that says there was a fire at a fuel pump and that it's public safety department put it out. Nobody is answering any other questions.

With all delays, if you have a flight, it's best to check with your airline on whether it's being rescheduled or canceled.

