Fox17
2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
GRPD: Standoff suspect arrested after stabbing police dog
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
Police dog stabbed during standoff with barricaded gunman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A police dog suffered serious stab injuries early Monday, Nov. 14, during a overnight standoff with a man who fired multiple gunshots, Grand Rapids police said. The dog suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The incident began just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of...
WWMTCw
Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery
GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMTCw
Victim of road rage car crash on US-131 recounts wreck, suspect still not found
PORTAGE, Mich. — More than a year and a half later, the victim of a road rage crash on US-131 was ready to recount the horrific wreck that landed her and her then 6-year-old daughter in the hospital. Portage Police have still not found the driver they said fled...
WWMTCw
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
WWMTCw
Plainwell driver hospitalized after crashing into tree
PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old Plainwell man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree near North Main Street and East First Avenue. A 911 caller told Plainwell Department of Public Safety officers that there was a driver in a tree, they were unresponsive and possibly trapped, according to the department.
WZZM 13
Police search for two men after asking woman for a ride, stealing her car in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery in Jenison that left a woman without a car for a time, and two suspects at large Sunday afternoon. The incident took place at 2:30 p.m. at 28th Ave. and Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.
WWMTCw
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
61-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the single-vehicle accident.
3 in critical condition after Lansing Township crash
Three people were left in critical condition Monday following a serious head-on car crash.
WWMTCw
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
WWMTCw
Crash causes broken pole, traffic signals block intersection in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a Tuesday crash at 5 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Riley Street at 112th Avenue in Holland Township. A 30-year-old man was driving a black Ford...
wkzo.com
State Police asking for help with search for runaway juvenile
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Raven McBride of Laketown Township was last seen on Friday, October 21 around 8:30 p.m. when she told her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride...
wtvbam.com
Rodriguez sent to prison after entering no contest plea to 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) A Coldwater man was sent to prison on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 36-year-old Adan George Rodriguez was ordered to serve between two and 15 years in the Michigan...
whtc.com
Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
Man shot in arm near Grand Rapids nightclub, suspect still wanted
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A shooting left a man with minor injuries and a suspect on the run early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 2000 block of Division Ave South in Grand Rapids.
GRPD: 1 injured in early Saturday morning shooting
One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Man convicted after grabbing 8-year-old at Walmart
A man has been found guilty of an assault charge after he tried to grab a little girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven last year.
