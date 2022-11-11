ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainwell, MI

Comments / 1

Related
Fox17

2 assault victims hit with rebar in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a pair of assaults reported in downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says officers arrived to the area of Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to learn two individual assaults had occurred nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Search underway for suspects in Ottawa County car robbery

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — An act of kindness turned violent for a Hudsonville woman Sunday afternoon. Two men approached the 29-year-old woman near the Rite Aid on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, and asked her for a ride to a nearby home, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Plainwell driver hospitalized after crashing into tree

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A 31-year-old Plainwell man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree near North Main Street and East First Avenue. A 911 caller told Plainwell Department of Public Safety officers that there was a driver in a tree, they were unresponsive and possibly trapped, according to the department.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

State Police asking for help with search for runaway juvenile

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Raven McBride of Laketown Township was last seen on Friday, October 21 around 8:30 p.m. when she told her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride...
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
whtc.com

Hudsonville Woman Victim of Sunday Carjacking

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 13, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville woman was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Dill, the unnamed woman was at a drug store on the corner of 28th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street when two men approached her vehicle and asked for a ride to a nearby house. She agreed to their request, and one of the men displayed a weapon, forced her out, and drove off to the east.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy