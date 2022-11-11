Read full article on original website
2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
wpde.com
Man arrested after trying to start fight at Horry County bar: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged in connection to an incident that happened over the summer at an Horry County bar was arrested last Thursday. Mark Eli Langford is charged with one count of malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 to $10,000. Horry County...
WECT
Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
WECT
Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
NC man charged with rape, kidnapping of 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
wpde.com
Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman convicted in trial for 2021 case involving deadly rideshare hit and run
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A jury came to a verdict in the trial of Rebecker Wilson. Wilson was charged in a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi/rideshare service where a teen was killed in Wilmington. Jury deliberations began the morning of Monday, November 14, and they came to...
WECT
Police: Woman dies of heart attack after man attempts to break into her home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina is being charged in connection to the death of a woman whose home he attempted to break into over the summer. Records obtained by WMBF state Austin Thomas Jones is charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from an incident...
wpde.com
Former HCS aide wrapped rope around autistic student's face to prevent licking: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A parent is suing the Horry County Schools system claiming it acted negligently when a school aide attempted to resolve a behavioral issue with a 15-year-old autistic student by wrapping a rope-like item around the student's head, according to a filed lawsuit. The complaint...
WECT
First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined. The...
2 former North Carolina detention center officers charged in death of inmate, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
WECT
Dog passes away after structure fire in New Hanover County, no other injuries reported
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to the scene of a structure fire off of Gordon Road in New Hanover County shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, an elderly couple smelled smoke, called 911 and left the building. A dog died, but no other injuries were reported.
WECT
Armed robbery suspect in custody, charged with robbery of two Dollar General stores
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after allegedly robbing two Dollar General stores in New Hanover County. Kenneth Andrew Norville has been arrested for both armed robberies of the Dollar General stores on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way, off of North College Road.
WECT
Southport Fire Department to conduct live burn training on large structure
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that the Southport Fire Department will conduct a live burn training on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Per the announcement, the training will be conducted at 448 Jabbertown Road. The city stated that the outbuilding to be used by the fire department is large.
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
WECT
Two vehicle accident on intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Carolina Beach Rd
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Shipyard Boulevard and Carolina Beach Road at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. WECT has reached out to Wilmington Police Department for more information. No injuries have been confirmed. The Wilmington Fire Department is...
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
WMBF
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue says crews were sent to the area of W Highway 9 Bypass and North Green Sea Road at 11:42 a.m. after a crash involving a passenger van was reported.
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
