CBS 17

2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Law enforcement identify two found dead with gunshot wounds in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were found dead on Nov. 15 following a shots fired report. At around 5 a.m., the BCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at Tatum and Monroe Lane in the White Oak area. The office states that deputies found two deceased men at the scene when they arrived.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington police officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to the injury of a Wilmington Police Department officer during a traffic stop on Nov. 11. The traffic stop was initiated, according to the WPD, because of a vehicle that didn’t have its registration displayed near the 2400 block of Market Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
ROWLAND, NC
WECT

First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined. The...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

