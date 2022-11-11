Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY SCORES 10 TIMES IN WIN OVER WAHPETON-BRECKENRIDGE
The Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team had hat tricks from two defensemen, Ashlyn Bailey and Reese Swanson, to lead the Pirates to a 10-4 win over the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades in a first-time meeting between the two teams at Stern Arena in Wahpeton North Dakota. First Period. Crookston was 0 for...
Barnesville, Fertile-Beltrami, DGF Advance To State Football Semifinals
(KDLM) – Only 28 teams remain in the hunt for seven football championships in Minnesota following the quarterfinals weekend in the State Football Tournament. The Falcons of Fertile-Beltrami advanced to the 9-man semifinals with a 22-6 win over Ogilvie. They’ll face Spring Grove at 1:00 at US Bank Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
SUNNY BOWMAN PART OF MSHSL HISTORY AS HEAD OFFICIAL AT STATE VOLLEYBALL
Crookston’s Sara “Sunny” Bowman is a veteran and well-respected volleyball official in northwest Minnesota and this weekend she was the head official for the Minnesota State High School League Class AA Championship match between Cannon Falls and Pequot Lakes at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul.
BOLL AND AAMOTH COMPETE IN SECTION 8A GIRLS SWIMMING MEET
The Fosston/Bagley/Crookston Seals swim team finished sixth out of seven teams at the Section 8A Girls Swimming and Diving meet on Saturday with 143 points. Park Rapids won the meet easily with 561 points, over 200 more points than runner-up Fergus Falls. Crookston had two girls competing in the finals...
PIRATE VOLLEYBALL HANDS OUT END OF SEASON AWARDS
The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team held its end-of-the-season banquet at the Crookston High School commons on Sunday night and honored the seniors and also announced the statistical team leaders, a big academic team award, and other awards. The award winners are below – Top Kills – Anna Funk with 102...
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY ATTENDS 87TH ANNUAL FALL CONFERENCE IN ST. CLOUD
President Sharon Lanctot and First Vice President Margee Keller: members of the American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 Crookston attended the 87th Annual Fall Conference held October 27-29, 2022, in St. Cloud, MN, hosted by the American Legion Convention Corporation. The Conference was held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, MN.
University of North Dakota defeats South Dakota with three straight touchdown passes
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at […]
Blocked punt costly, USD falls 28-19 against UND
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (USD) – North Dakota special teams accounted for nine points and that proved the difference in the Fighting Hawks’ 28-19 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the Alerus Center. It was the 100th meeting between the old NCC rivals. North Dakota protected its home turf for the 15th consecutive time in the […]
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 15, 2022
Highland & Washington Elementary Schools are hosting their annual Read-a-Thon fundraisers. Students are invited to participate in Dr. Seuss-themed days from November 7 to Friday, November 18. Tuesday, November 15-Green Eggs and Ham-Wear green. Wednesday, November 16-Wacky Wednesday-Wear wacky clothes, such as mismatched, inside out, or backwards. Thursday, November 17-The...
CHS JUNIOR HIGH STUDENTS TO PERFORM HAUNTED BY GOATS NEXT WEEKEND
This weekend, CHS junior high students will be performing Bradley Walton’s Haunted by Goats. From Brooklyn Publishers: The atmosphere hanging over an abandoned house is terrifying…and highly photogenic. Cathy drags along her boyfriend and sister to take pictures of the creepy house. While exploring, they encounter an odd woman who tells them something very strange…that the house is haunted––by goats. Cathy keeps clicking, John wants to leave and Cathy’s sister just wants a date with John. Looming over all of them is one very absurd question: Is the house really Haunted By Goats?
FIVE CROOKSTON STUDENTS PERFORM IN 2022 JUNIOR HIGH HONOR BAND & CHOIR FESTIVAL
On Monday, November 7, five Crookston students, Abigail Bruley, Shyuh Burnette, Sylvia Christensen, Isabel Pahlen, and Addisyn Schiller, attended the 2022 Junior High Honor Band & Choir Festival in Mahnomen. Band and choir directors from several schools in the surrounding area nominated students from their ensembles to attend this event,...
Julian Joseph Trudeau – Obit
Julian Joseph Trudeau, age 84, of Mentor, MN, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Riverview Health in Crookston on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. A memorial service will be announced and held in the spring. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
Barbara Stadler – Obit
Barbara (Raun, Rasmusson) Stadler of Ada, MN passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. Barb was born to Burton and Agnes (Lunde) Raun on March 10, 1936, in Park River, MN. After graduating Interstate Business College Barb worked at the Fargo Forum. Barb married Eugene Rasmusson on June 22, 1957, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ulen, MN. Together they lived in Ada where they raised their five children until Eugene’s death on February 24, 1981.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Winter storm rocks the Northern Valley
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Conditions deteriorated fast Thursday across the Valley, as the season’s first winter storm rolled through. All across the area, wind ripped, snow and rain came down, flights were canceled, roads closed and many students spent the day at home. Grand Forks was...
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES UPDATED FEE SCHEDULE FOR 2023
The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, the council invited Crookston Police Chief Darin Selzler to conduct the swearing-in ceremony for new Police Officer Cody Peterson. Pictures of the ceremony can be seen below-
Brush Mower Stolen West of Thief River Falls
Authorities responded to a theft call over the weekend west of Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, theft of a 2 place aluminum trailer and a 54 inch Swisher brush mower was reported from the 15 thousand block of Pembina Trail. The call came in...
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL LOOKS TO EXPAND ITS PSEO CLASSES TO MORE TECHNICAL COLLEGES
The Crookston High School is looking to help its students look for colleges in new areas across the state and country by opening up their Post-Secondary Education Options (PSEO) classes to have students expand what colleges they could be looking for, what undergraduate choices are available, and what colleges best fit for them.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE THE SOUTHBOUND LANE OF MILL ROAD FOR ND STATE MILL CONSTRUCTION
Grand Forks road crews will be closing the southbound lane of Mill Road at the ND State Mill on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The lane closure is to allow a crane to be parked next to the ND State Mill for work on their roof. The lane closure is expected...
Move your car to avoid fines in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews in Grand Forks will be removing snow Monday night into early Tuesday morning downtown. They want to remind residents to have your vehicles moved off the avenues before you go to bed to avoid a fine.
