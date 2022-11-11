This weekend, CHS junior high students will be performing Bradley Walton’s Haunted by Goats. From Brooklyn Publishers: The atmosphere hanging over an abandoned house is terrifying…and highly photogenic. Cathy drags along her boyfriend and sister to take pictures of the creepy house. While exploring, they encounter an odd woman who tells them something very strange…that the house is haunted––by goats. Cathy keeps clicking, John wants to leave and Cathy’s sister just wants a date with John. Looming over all of them is one very absurd question: Is the house really Haunted By Goats?

