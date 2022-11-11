ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Barnesville, Fertile-Beltrami, DGF Advance To State Football Semifinals

(KDLM) – Only 28 teams remain in the hunt for seven football championships in Minnesota following the quarterfinals weekend in the State Football Tournament. The Falcons of Fertile-Beltrami advanced to the 9-man semifinals with a 22-6 win over Ogilvie. They’ll face Spring Grove at 1:00 at US Bank Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
BARNESVILLE, MN
SUNNY BOWMAN PART OF MSHSL HISTORY AS HEAD OFFICIAL AT STATE VOLLEYBALL

Crookston’s Sara “Sunny” Bowman is a veteran and well-respected volleyball official in northwest Minnesota and this weekend she was the head official for the Minnesota State High School League Class AA Championship match between Cannon Falls and Pequot Lakes at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul.
CROOKSTON, MN
BOLL AND AAMOTH COMPETE IN SECTION 8A GIRLS SWIMMING MEET

The Fosston/Bagley/Crookston Seals swim team finished sixth out of seven teams at the Section 8A Girls Swimming and Diving meet on Saturday with 143 points. Park Rapids won the meet easily with 561 points, over 200 more points than runner-up Fergus Falls. Crookston had two girls competing in the finals...
CROOKSTON, MN
PIRATE VOLLEYBALL HANDS OUT END OF SEASON AWARDS

The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team held its end-of-the-season banquet at the Crookston High School commons on Sunday night and honored the seniors and also announced the statistical team leaders, a big academic team award, and other awards. The award winners are below – Top Kills – Anna Funk with 102...
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY ATTENDS 87TH ANNUAL FALL CONFERENCE IN ST. CLOUD

President Sharon Lanctot and First Vice President Margee Keller: members of the American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 Crookston attended the 87th Annual Fall Conference held October 27-29, 2022, in St. Cloud, MN, hosted by the American Legion Convention Corporation. The Conference was held at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, MN.
CROOKSTON, MN
Blocked punt costly, USD falls 28-19 against UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (USD) – North Dakota special teams accounted for nine points and that proved the difference in the Fighting Hawks’ 28-19 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the Alerus Center. It was the 100th meeting between the old NCC rivals. North Dakota protected its home turf for the 15th consecutive time in the […]
VERMILLION, SD
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 15, 2022

Highland & Washington Elementary Schools are hosting their annual Read-a-Thon fundraisers. Students are invited to participate in Dr. Seuss-themed days from November 7 to Friday, November 18. Tuesday, November 15-Green Eggs and Ham-Wear green. Wednesday, November 16-Wacky Wednesday-Wear wacky clothes, such as mismatched, inside out, or backwards. Thursday, November 17-The...
CROOKSTON, MN
CHS JUNIOR HIGH STUDENTS TO PERFORM HAUNTED BY GOATS NEXT WEEKEND

This weekend, CHS junior high students will be performing Bradley Walton’s Haunted by Goats. From Brooklyn Publishers: The atmosphere hanging over an abandoned house is terrifying…and highly photogenic. Cathy drags along her boyfriend and sister to take pictures of the creepy house. While exploring, they encounter an odd woman who tells them something very strange…that the house is haunted––by goats. Cathy keeps clicking, John wants to leave and Cathy’s sister just wants a date with John. Looming over all of them is one very absurd question: Is the house really Haunted By Goats?
CROOKSTON, MN
FIVE CROOKSTON STUDENTS PERFORM IN 2022 JUNIOR HIGH HONOR BAND & CHOIR FESTIVAL

On Monday, November 7, five Crookston students, Abigail Bruley, Shyuh Burnette, Sylvia Christensen, Isabel Pahlen, and Addisyn Schiller, attended the 2022 Junior High Honor Band & Choir Festival in Mahnomen. Band and choir directors from several schools in the surrounding area nominated students from their ensembles to attend this event,...
CROOKSTON, MN
Julian Joseph Trudeau – Obit

Julian Joseph Trudeau, age 84, of Mentor, MN, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Riverview Health in Crookston on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. A memorial service will be announced and held in the spring. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Erskine and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.
MENTOR, MN
Barbara Stadler – Obit

Barbara (Raun, Rasmusson) Stadler of Ada, MN passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. Barb was born to Burton and Agnes (Lunde) Raun on March 10, 1936, in Park River, MN. After graduating Interstate Business College Barb worked at the Fargo Forum. Barb married Eugene Rasmusson on June 22, 1957, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ulen, MN. Together they lived in Ada where they raised their five children until Eugene’s death on February 24, 1981.
ADA, MN
Winter storm rocks the Northern Valley

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Conditions deteriorated fast Thursday across the Valley, as the season’s first winter storm rolled through. All across the area, wind ripped, snow and rain came down, flights were canceled, roads closed and many students spent the day at home. Grand Forks was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES UPDATED FEE SCHEDULE FOR 2023

The Crookston City Council met for a regular meeting on Monday night inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. After the Call to Order, the council invited Crookston Police Chief Darin Selzler to conduct the swearing-in ceremony for new Police Officer Cody Peterson. Pictures of the ceremony can be seen below-
CROOKSTON, MN
Brush Mower Stolen West of Thief River Falls

Authorities responded to a theft call over the weekend west of Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, theft of a 2 place aluminum trailer and a 54 inch Swisher brush mower was reported from the 15 thousand block of Pembina Trail. The call came in...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Move your car to avoid fines in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews in Grand Forks will be removing snow Monday night into early Tuesday morning downtown. They want to remind residents to have your vehicles moved off the avenues before you go to bed to avoid a fine.
GRAND FORKS, ND

