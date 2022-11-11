ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski injured, may be done for season

By Brian Hofmann
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Defenseman Zach Werenski is not expected to return this season after he was diagnosed Friday with a separated shoulder and torn labrum, the Blue Jackets announced.

Werenski left a game Thursday at Nationwide Arena in the first period after he went to check a Philadelphia Flyers player. Their skates became entangled and Werenski fell awkwardly into the boards , his right arm shooting up sharply as he fell.

The Blue Jackets finished the game without him, winning 5-2 to snap a five-game losing streak. Afterward, coach Brad Larsen would only tell reporters about Werenski’s injury: “It’s not good. It’s not going to be good at all.”

Werenski was one of the Blue Jackets’ top defensemen and one of their highest-paid players . And the team keeps getting thinner on defense. Nick Blankenburg was placed on injured reserve Friday because of ankle issues and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Jackets brought up three defensemen from Cleveland on emergency recall: Gavin Bayreuther, Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek. Their next game is Saturday night at the New York Islanders.

