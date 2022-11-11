ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeana, OH

Fox 19

Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

2 injured after shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South near I-74 around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday

CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General

And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
CINCINNATI, OH
cleveland19.com

$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville

Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
CINCINNATI, OH
