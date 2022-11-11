Read full article on original website
Police: Dayton ‘serial rapist’ arrested in nearly decade-old cold case
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a string of brutal kidnappings and rapes after the case went cold nearly a decade ago. In 2013 and 2014, the Dayton Police Department investigated a series of rapes in the Dayton area. According to Maj. Brian Johns with the DPD, […]
Fox 19
Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant fired for kicking handcuffed inmate in head back on job
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A former Hamilton County sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after he was indicted for kicking a handcuffed inmate in the head is back on the job. A misdemeanor assault charge against Jesse Franklin was dropped in August 2021 by city prosecutors who couldn’t find a use of force expert to testify against him, according to his attorney.
Fox 19
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his SUV flew over a priest’s car. Braden Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne over Father Jon Bok’s car.
WTVM
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A heart attack claimed the life of an Ohio man shortly after he found a mortally wounded teenager on the side of the road and waited at the scene to help first responders. Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Anderson High School...
WLWT 5
Search underway for driver who hit, killed Anderson High School student
CINCINNATI — There is shock and sadness throughout Anderson Township Monday after a teenager was killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight. According to Hamilton County Sheriff's investigators, the driver of a car that hit and killed 15-year-old Eli Jones drove off after striking the boy, leaving him lying in the street.
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 8 years for fatal Colerain Avenue crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a crash that killed a 25-year-old man in March. Antonio Wofford, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault for causing the crash that killed Ronald Washington Jr. and severely injured another man, according to Hamilton County court records.
UPDATE: 20-year-old dead after shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning
DAYTON — UPDATE: 11 a.m. A man is dead after a shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of West Second Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting., according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. A 20-year-old man was...
Coroner IDs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Dayton; police seeking information from public
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.:. A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton early Saturday morning. The crash happened in 500 block of Salem Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Wilmington female for alleged domestic violence at...
Fox 19
15-year-old pedestrian killed in Anderson Twp hit and run, sheriff says
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old Anderson Township boy is dead in a hit-and-run incident on Clough Pike overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just before 1 a.m. near Eight Mile Road, sheriff’s officials say. The teen was taken via ambulance to Mercy...
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
WKRC
2 injured after shooting on I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting on the highway Sunday. It happened on I-75 South near I-74 around 8 p.m. Both were grazed by bullets and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if they have any suspects.
Fox 19
Youth football game canceled after gunshots near Taft High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A community advocate says more has to be done to end gun violence after a West End youth football game was canceled Sunday when gunshots were fired nearby. The shooting was the result of a dispute between two people over a damaged vehicle on Clark Street near Taft High School, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
WLWT 5
Police: One injured after shooting in West End on Sunday
CINCINNATI — One person is injured following a shooting in the West End on Sunday afternoon. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Ezzard Charles Drive. Officials said that a victim arrived at Mercy...
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Nov. 3 Richard Scott Breeze, 34, of Ham
cincinnatimagazine.com
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
And now, the final part in this series explaining the origins of our city’s street names, from R to Z. Ravogli Avenue (Westwood) Dr. Augustus Ravogli had an important but unusual specialty. He was a syphilologist. In the days before penicillin and other antibiotics became available, Ravogli and his colleagues struggled to find a cure for syphilis, or what the newspapers of the day referred to as the “loathsome disease.” He was also a renowned dermatologist, and served as Italian consul in Cincinnati. His efforts to improve the image of Italian-Americans by condemning organized crime earned him several death threats, purportedly from the Mafia.
Man suffering from 'life-threatening' injuries after shooting in Avondale
Police responded to the 600 block of Gholson Avenue in Avondale on Saturday night for a shooting. Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
cleveland19.com
$8.2M bond for teen charged with murdering 3 men, kidnapping teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 16-year-old-year-old male charged with murdering three men in 17 days last year is held on $8.2 million bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Terry Nestor set the high bond for Michael Madaris, Jr. during a brief hearing...
WLWT 5
Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville
Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
