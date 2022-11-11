ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

UK summons Iran envoy over alleged threats to journalists

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cYA4_0j7ZUtIK00

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London on Friday to protest alleged threats against journalists in the U.K.

The Foreign Office said that in recent years London’s Metropolitan Police has “contacted a number of U.K.-based journalists, having received credible information about a threat to their lives.”

It didn't identify the journalists, but U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said earlier this week that police had told two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” It said the threats came from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, “to make clear that we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the U.K.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK

LONDON — (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence spy chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British...
WPXI Pittsburgh

European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.”
WPXI Pittsburgh

US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Moroccan citizen arrested in Germany on spying allegations

BERLIN — (AP) — A Moroccan citizen was arrested Monday in the western Cologne area for possible spying and his premises were searched, Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office said. The man, only identified as Mohamed A. in line with German privacy rules, “is strongly suspected of having...
WPXI Pittsburgh

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
WPXI Pittsburgh

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union warned Serbia and Kosovo on Monday that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Long-simmering tensions between...
WPXI Pittsburgh

China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that...
WPXI Pittsburgh

US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
WPXI Pittsburgh

In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents

ST. GEORGEN, Austria — (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered tents housing the migrants to be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner had more...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands — (AP) — It still happens to Silene Frederiksz-Hoogzand after more than eight years. Walking down the street, she will see a girl with long, dark hair or a young man in a baseball cap and think, that's my son Bryce or his girlfriend, Daisy. But...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

TSENTRALNE, Ukraine — (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Global stocks higher after US, Chinese presidents meet

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions...
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
109K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy