Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Joe Tsai gets brutally honest on ‘what people miss’ about Kyrie Irving’s Nets suspension
Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets have been on the receiving end of criticisms for their suspension of Kyrie Irving. However, the franchise owner pointed out a crucial detail that many are overlooking with regards to the issue. The Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for his...
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
The Suns’ contract extension Cam Johnson turned down before knee injury
The Phoenix Suns need Cam Johnson’s contributions more than ever now. His shooting and defense are super important but he and the team have to agree to a contract extension this offseason in order to keep him in the desert. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Suns were...
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder
The New York Knicks’ players decided to take action following their recent 145-135 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Julius Randle reportedly called for a players only team dinner on Monday night ahead of the Knicks’ road game against the Jazz in Utah, per Steve Popper. The players said it was a […] The post Knicks players take action after awful loss vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Isaiah Stewart injury update will leave Pistons fans throwing their hands up
The Detroit Pistons are already expected to be without Cade Cunningham for the next few games as he recovers from a shin soreness. Now, in more bad news for the franchise, they’ll also be missing Isaiah Stewart for the foreseeable future after his latest injury. For those who missed it, Stewart suffered a foot injury […] The post Isaiah Stewart injury update will leave Pistons fans throwing their hands up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs receive late injury updates ahead of clash vs Clippers
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will be down at least one player in Tuesday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers at home. According to head coach Jason Kidd, Mavs big man JaVale McGee will not be suiting up for the team versus the Clippers, while forward Reggie Bullock is considered a game-time decision, […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs receive late injury updates ahead of clash vs Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Tuesday night’s showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies was supposed to be a spectacle that pitted two of the brightest young stars in the NBA today. We were presented with some good news after Ja Morant was confirmed as available for the clash after missing the Grizzlies’ previous game due to […] The post REPORT: Zion Williamson injury blow for Pelicans ahead of showdown vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant trade to Sixers still possible, but there’s a catch
The Philadelphia 76ers previously expressed interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets star asked for a trade in the 2022 offseason. Now according to a report, the Sixers could ask again with the Brooklyn franchise in chaos. According to an Eastern Conference exec who spoke with Sean Deveney...
Lakers star LeBron James’ ‘learn how to flop’ comment draws savage reaction from former Mavs star
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James previously came out with some pretty contentious comments about learning how to flop. The four-time NBA champ was complaining about how foul calls weren’t going in his favor during games, which prompted his admission about potentially performing acting jobs in order to get the referees’ attention.
Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change
Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
Isaiah Thomas’ strong message to NBA teams amid comeback bid
Isaiah Thomas is still not giving up on returning to the NBA, and all he needs is one chance to prove to everyone that he can still help a team win. In an interview on Ball Don’t Stop, Thomas opened up about how he’s been in a “lose-lose” situation ever since his 2017 hip injury. He explained that everyone still expects him to drop 30 points on any given night, only to be judged for scoring just 12 points or less in a bench role.
RUMOR: The Bradley Beal reason why Rob Pelinka is holding off on Lakers trade deals right now
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism of late. Some fans have been quick to blame the high-ranking executive for the Lakers’ early-season woes. In their minds, Pelinka’s refusal (or inability) to pull the trigger on a significant trade deal is the main reason […] The post RUMOR: The Bradley Beal reason why Rob Pelinka is holding off on Lakers trade deals right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’
Make no mistake. Jordan Poole definitely isn’t the driving force behind the Golden State Warriors’ ongoing bench struggles. But as Steve Kerr keeps searching for rotational answers behind his team’s “foundational six,” Draymond Green honed in on a nuanced dynamic he believes has contributed to poor early-season play from Golden State’s reserves. Here’s how the […] The post Draymond Green gets honest on major Jordan Poole adjustment Warriors must ‘figure out’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
