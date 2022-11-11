ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Miami

NFL Admits Late Catch in Vikings-Bills Should Have Been Overturned

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Miami

Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury

Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. The 32-year-old was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

Bill Belichick Seeks Coaches' Challenges Under Two Minutes in NFL Games

Bill Belichick seeks coaches’ challenges under two minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Sunday’s crazy Vikings-Bills game brought up a topic that Bill Belichick is passionate about. Late in regulation, Buffalo wideout Gabe Davis made a 20-yard catch near the sideline. The ball hit the ground and...
MINNESOTA STATE

