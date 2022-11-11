Read full article on original website
Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh
Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
NFL Admits Late Catch in Vikings-Bills Should Have Been Overturned
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a...
Fins Extra Point: Miami Does Their Job Over Subpar Teams in Recent Winning Streak
In the world of football, both professional and college, there is a common fear among coaches and fans of a team playing down to the level of its competition. It happens all the time where a team loses to someone with a losing record or someone they shouldn't have had trouble with.
Tom Brady Cracks Randy Moss Joke After Epic Trick Play Fail in Bucs-Seahawks
Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of...
Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. The 32-year-old was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done...
Bill Belichick Seeks Coaches' Challenges Under Two Minutes in NFL Games
Bill Belichick seeks coaches’ challenges under two minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Sunday’s crazy Vikings-Bills game brought up a topic that Bill Belichick is passionate about. Late in regulation, Buffalo wideout Gabe Davis made a 20-yard catch near the sideline. The ball hit the ground and...
