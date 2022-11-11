ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care

Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Tops Fantasy Football Leaders Over Last Four Weeks

Fields tops fantasy football leaders over last four weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields is the most valuable fantasy football quarterback in the last month. Over the past four weeks, Fields has 131.5 fantasy points, which is 38.9 points higher than the next highest player...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Nominated for Second-Straight FedEx Ground Player

Fields nominated for second-straight FedEx ground player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was nominated for his second consecutive NFL FedEx ground player of the week award for Week 10. Against the Lions on the ground, Fields ran for 147 yards and two rushing touchdowns. One...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game

Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Trent Dilfer Suggests Bears Should Air Out the Ball With Fields

Trent Dilfer suggests Bears should air out the ball more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-NFL quarterback and football savant, Trent Dilfer, brought up a point Bears outsiders and pundits might start to ponder about the broader outlook of the team's offense. Should the Bears try throwing the ball...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy