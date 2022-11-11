Read full article on original website
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
A Montana Couple is Heading to World Championship of Axe Throwing
I can remember the first time I threw an axe. I was at a house party and a friend handed me an axe. I was a little taken aback, thinking to myself, "What does this guy expect me to do with this? Cut more firewood?" Then he takes me over to the lane they had built specifically for throwing the axe. Granted, I didn't think it was the safest activity to do while at a party that was also holding a beer pong tournament and the occasional keg stand. But I gave it a shot anyways. My first throw was a dead-on bullseye, and I was immediately hooked.
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
10 Things Montanans Do to Get on Santa’s Nice List
If you didn't catch my silly story about naughty things Montanans do make sure to check that out, and giggle along the way. Santa's nice list meant to be fun, engaging and shining a light on the kindness Montanans show. Enjoy!
Montana’s Favorite Disney Princess and Prince May Surprise You
Disney princesses have been captivating children and adults since Snow White debuted in 1937. Cinderella came next. There are a total of twelve officially recognized princesses in the Magic Kingdom empire. Can you name them all?. I'll help. Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida...
What Towns Get the Most Snowfall in Montana?
The snowiest towns in Montana are the stuff of winter legends. So where does the most snow actually fall?. Some Montana towns turn into outdoor playgrounds when the snow hits. Snowfall is the bread and butter for economic health in many small Montana towns. (Big towns too, but they generally don't make the 'snowiest' list.)
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
New Stats Show Montanans Aren’t As Healthy As You’d Expect
With the holidays just around the corner, that means one thing for sure; more sweets, more meals, more snacks, and more weight gain. Although I do feel like Montanans are pretty cautious about what they eat, and a lot of their snacks include a healthy variation of the not-so-healthy favorites.
Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby
"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
Five Things You Need to Get Your Dog This Winter
It can get pretty chilly in Montana, and we want to make sure everyone stays as comfortable as possible while out in the snow. The past few days, we've gotten a taste of what winter might be like this year, and we need to be prepared. Winter coats, boots, and thermals are must-haves, but most people already know that. The real question is, what can we do to help out our furry friends in the colder months?
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Montana AG Knudsen Leads 18 State Effort For Parental Rights
Released from the Montana Attorney General's Office on November 14th, 2022. Formatted for readability by Josh Rath. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led an 18-state coalition that filed a brief in support of parental rights in a lawsuit against an Iowa school district’s policy stripping parents of their longstanding and fundamental right to direct the upbringing and care of their children. The school district’s policies withhold information on a child’s gender identity from their parents and leave parents in the dark about their child’s mental and emotional well-being.
New Data Reveals How Big An Issue Homelessness Is In Montana.
Winter is here and with it, we are experiencing sub-zero temperatures along with several inches of snow. Winter can be harsh in Montana, and even harsher for those that don't have sufficient housing or shelter. "Pop Up" neighborhoods have become popular over the last few years in places like Bozeman and Missoula, as people struggle to deal with the high cost of housing by living in RVs, campers, and personal vehicles.
[Breaking] Montana Radio Legend Lonnie Bell Passes Away at 98
Tonight, Townsquare Media received the sad news that Country Music DJ Hall of Famer & Montana Radio Legend Lonnie Bell has passed away at the age of 98. The news was first reported on the Lonnie Bell's Classic Country Facebook Fan Page, and confirmed by Josh Rath in communication with Ed McIntosh, who took over the program from Bell just a few years ago on The Mighty 790 KGHL in Billings.
Need an Escape This Winter? Montana Getaways You Will Love
Sometimes, the best way to vacation is to find a nice secluded spot and enjoy the silence around you. Winter is upon us, and we all know how nice it is to take some time off and have a peaceful, relaxing weekend in a cabin in Montana. You can enjoy the snow, a fire, and the company around you. It's the perfect getaway.
Look Out Cali, Montana Wants to be the Next Wine Country
Okay okay, I never seek out wine to indulge in the libations. But, when I heard Montana is trying to become the next wine country, I was puzzled. Montana actually ranks number 3 in beer consumption, so I started scratching my head. Don’t we need warmer weather to be a...
Helpful Car Features That Make Montanans’ Lives Easier in Winter
It's days like today that make you appreciate all of the new modern features that now come on your vehicle of choice. 40 years ago everyone would have been running to the tire shops to get their snow tires put on or maybe even have their tires studded. Not anymore, all season radials and front-wheel drive or even all-wheel drive all the time have eliminated that need.
My Top 5 Thanksgiving Dinner Must-Haves in Montana
Since moving away from Miles City in 2015, I made a strong attempt to visit for Thanksgiving. However, in recent years, I've opted to stay home here in Billings (and usually I visit my long-time friend... and former childhood babysitter... Timbr) for Thanksgiving dinner. (She is the BEST cook. No, you can't come. Leftovers are all mine.)
Did You Know The Beatles Covered a Song By a Montanan?
The Beatles are maybe the most written-about band in all of music, but not everyone knows their Montana connection. Here's the original 1959 song "Hippy Hippy Shake" by Chan Romero from Billings. There's such an energy to this rock and roll song. Typical of that era, the lyrics are about...
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
