The 48" LG 48GP900-B 4K OLED gaming monitor was released earlier this year with a starting MSRP of about $1500. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price down to under $1K for the first time ever. Previously, it would have been a better deal to just pick up an LG C1 or Evo C2 OLED TV and use it as a PC monitor for a much cheaper price. At this price point, though, the tables have turned. Currently, it's less expensive to get this OLED gaming monitor than the TV variants. If you intend to use this display as your desktop monitor, the choice is now crystal clear.

4 HOURS AGO