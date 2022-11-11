Read full article on original website
Best PlayStation Early Black Friday Deals: Today's Top PS5 Offers
Black Friday sales are already getting started this week, and there are already got some impressive deals to check out for PlayStation owners. We've already got discounts for SSDs, video games, headsets, and more, so check out all our favourite early PS5 Black Friday deals just below here. Remember, Black Friday deals are just getting started, so make sure you're following @IGNDeals on Twitter for instant deal updates, and bookmark your favorite IGN Black Friday pages to make sure you don't miss a thing.
We All Need This Excellent Password Manager Deal During Black Friday
Black Friday can go wrong in probably just two scenarios; Number 1, you forget to log in to a retailer site, forget your username and password in a pinch, and miss that perfect Black Friday deal. Number 2 (probably a bit worse), you use the same password for every single site, and your accounts get hacked resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases on your credit card. Big yikes.
Black Friday Deal: The HP Reverb G2 Is Now $100 Cheaper Than the Oculus Quest 2
For Black Friday, HP has just lowered the price of its HP Reverb G2 headset to only $299, a massive $300 price drop from its original $599 MSRP. That's now $100 cheaper than the base model Meta Quest 2 and is now the VR headset to get for the budget conscious. The HP Reverb G2 is also well known to be one of the best headsets you can get right now for sims like racing games and Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Black Friday Deal: Save $20 Off the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds
If you, like many others, are planning to pick up one of the new Apple AirPods Pro earbuds this holiday season, then this Amazon Black Friday deal shouldn't be missed. The new 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro has a starting MSRP of $249, but today Amazon is offering it for $229.99, a savings of about $20. That's as good as we can expect, considering this new 2nd gen model was released only 2 months ago.
Black Friday Deal: Get the 48" LG UltraGear 48GP900 4K OLED Gaming Monitor for $997
The 48" LG 48GP900-B 4K OLED gaming monitor was released earlier this year with a starting MSRP of about $1500. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price down to under $1K for the first time ever. Previously, it would have been a better deal to just pick up an LG C1 or Evo C2 OLED TV and use it as a PC monitor for a much cheaper price. At this price point, though, the tables have turned. Currently, it's less expensive to get this OLED gaming monitor than the TV variants. If you intend to use this display as your desktop monitor, the choice is now crystal clear.
Black Friday Deal: The PS5-Compatible 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD Is Only $179.99
There's already an outstanding Black Friday SSD deal that has gone live days ahead of schedule. Starting today, the PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro is marked down to an all time low, beating out the price we saw even during Amazon's Prime Day Sale in October. You can choose the 2TB model without heatsink for only $179.99, or pay a little more and get it with the preinstalled heastink for $189.99. We recommend getting the one with the heatsink because Sony highly recommends you have a heatsink installed, and doing it yourself will cost you about the same price anyways.
Early Black Friday Deals on Cheap Nintendo Switch Memory Cards (Also for Steam Deck!)
Black Friday has come early for Nintendo Switch gamers. If you're loooking to expand the storage space in your Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, or Switch Lite console, then there are three Micro SDXC card deals today that will have you never worry about running out of space again, and at a bargain price.
Aussie Deals: The Best Games, Gear and Geek Goodies to Buy With the Everyday Card®
Though it's hard to believe, 'tis the season to be spending again. Almost, at least. In not much time you'll need to deck the halls of your game cave (or somebody else's) with the coolest kit available. At the very real risk of ruining our own bank balances, we've crafted a list of must-own items to tempt any gamer of taste.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals for Today: HP Reverb G2 VR Headset, PS5 SSD, Switch Memory Card, OLED Gaming Monitor
Black Friday proper happens next week, but that's not stopping several merchants from releasing some of their prized Black Friday deals a little bit early. These deals are mostly priced at the lowest we've seen for the entire year and they'll unlikely to drop much more, if at all, on Black Friday. You'll find deals on the newest gaming consoles, hard drives, memory cards, and SSDs, 4K TVs, Apple AirPods and iPads, and more.
Musk gives Twitter Blue update, says legacy checkmarks to be removed in ‘a few months’
Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he's delaying Twitter Blue until later this month "to make sure it is rock solid."
GameStop Kicked Off Its Early Black Friday Deals
The month of November no longer means anything other than Black Friday, because Black Friday now runs for basically the entire month. The urgency to get done as much shopping as you could during the day after Thankgiving has given way to a sustained sales season. However, while the season of deals is now extended, the deals themselves are often time-limited.
The 12 Best Games to Play on Your Chromebook in 2022
Your Chromebook is capable of so much more than its reputation would have you believe. While it’s true that the Chromebook needs an internet connection for some of its best features, you can use it to game even when you’re offline. It’s not a laptop computer when it...
Microsoft Adds Different Layouts on Xbox Homepage as New Windows 11 Update Causes Performance Issues While Gaming
Microsoft has announced that it will be bringing a new experience to Xbox Home. Microsoft is revamping the Xbox console’s homepage with changes to UI, new layout, and more. In a new post for Xbox Insiders, the company has laid out a slate of changes it has made for the new Home experience.
We Won't Repair Your Stuff If You Harass Our Staff, Says Nintendo
Nintendo's Japanese arm has enforced a new policy that allows its repair personnel to refuse to repair or replace a product if the customer who submitted it is abusive. According to Kyodo News, Nintendo updated its repairs page in October to include new guidelines for gamers who send in malfunctioning devices for repair.
