decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
The Verge

Elon Musk says he fired engineer who corrected him on Twitter

Twitter has seen thousands of layoffs, departures, and resignations since Elon Musk took over, but one of the latest staffing changes appears to have been personal — the company’s new CEO tweeted that Eric Frohnhoefer, an employee who had publicly argued with him on the platform, had been fired.
Ars Technica

Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; “tricking people not OK,” Musk says

When a wave of imposter accounts began using the verified checkmarks from Twitter's Blue paid subscription service to post misleading tweets while pretending to be some of the world’s biggest brands, it created so much chaos that Elon Musk seemingly had no choice but to revoke the paid checkmarks entirely.
The Independent

Elon Musk to turn Twitter into payment platform for dogecoin and crypto OLD

Elon Musk has filed for Twitter to become a money service business, meaning that the platform could send currency back and forth - including dogecoin and other crypto.The filing, which has been sent to the US Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was submitted on 4 November, with the application stating that Twitter plans to conduct money services in the United States and several of its international territories.Yep, Twitter Payments LLC registered with FinCEN a few days ago as a money transmitter. You can verify its registration on FinCEN's search page: https://t.co/cKJ9rCpd2F pic.twitter.com/7zo8tWDdmq— John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) November...
TIME

Elon Musk Has Inherited Twitter’s India Problem

One night last February, Indian police showed up at the home address of a Twitter employee in New Delhi. There, the employee was served with a legal notice and told to accompany officers to a police station. Indian farmers were staging mass anti-government protests in the streets of New Delhi...
TechCrunch

Meta lays off thousands, FTX collapses, and Twitter has a very weird week

Twitter had a week so strange that it could easily make up this entire newsletter, so we’ll keep to the bullet points:. Last week Elon laid off a huge chunk of the company. This week, some of those who were let go were reportedly asked to come back. Twitter...
The Atlantic

Is the Status Update Over?

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. This was probably the most chaotic week for the social-media business in years, maybe...

