Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk: Letting Anyone Get Verified ‘Killed the Most Valuable Part of Twitter’
After Elon Musk took over Twitter and introduced a surge of new policies regarding verification and impersonation, Mark Cuban is giving the fellow billionaire advice on how to fix the app. With Musk’s new $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, anyone can buy a blue check mark and become verified...
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off
Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
A Twitter manager says laid-off engineers he's rehired are 'weak, lazy, unmotivated'
The senior manager criticized the engineers he'd rehired and said "they may even be against an Elon Twitter," according to a screenshot seen on Blind.
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
Elon Musk's takeover was so poorly planned the company got locked out of its own Twitter account, report says
Elon Musk's first weeks as owner of Twitter have been mired in controversy and changes to the site. During the chaotic handoff, login details for the official @Twitter account weren't shared, Platformer reported. Twitter staff were locked out of the company's own social account for 12 days, according to Platformer.
The Verge
Elon Musk says he fired engineer who corrected him on Twitter
Twitter has seen thousands of layoffs, departures, and resignations since Elon Musk took over, but one of the latest staffing changes appears to have been personal — the company’s new CEO tweeted that Eric Frohnhoefer, an employee who had publicly argued with him on the platform, had been fired.
Ars Technica
Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; “tricking people not OK,” Musk says
When a wave of imposter accounts began using the verified checkmarks from Twitter's Blue paid subscription service to post misleading tweets while pretending to be some of the world’s biggest brands, it created so much chaos that Elon Musk seemingly had no choice but to revoke the paid checkmarks entirely.
'He really kind of blew it': Experts say Elon Musk's meeting with Twitter advertisers revealed massive flaws in his leadership
Elon Musk met publicly with advertisers on Wednesday, and experts say it pointed to issues at Twitter. Multiple social media experts told Insider the meeting showed flaws in his leadership at Twitter. Twitter has had a chaotic week and Musk warned on Friday the company could lose billions next year.
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
Read the email Twitter contractors were sent on Saturday telling them they'd lost their jobs
Twitter contractors were told in an email on Saturday evening that they lost their jobs because of a "reprioritization and savings exercise".
Elon Musk says he's sleeping at Twitter's HQ 'until the org is fixed'
Elon Musk tweeted on Monday morning that he will be sleeping at San Francisco's Twitter HQ 'until the org is fixed.'. His tweet comes days after he put an end to remote work and told Twitter staff to work 80-hour weeks. The new Twitter CEO has a track record of...
Elon Musk to turn Twitter into payment platform for dogecoin and crypto OLD
Elon Musk has filed for Twitter to become a money service business, meaning that the platform could send currency back and forth - including dogecoin and other crypto.The filing, which has been sent to the US Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was submitted on 4 November, with the application stating that Twitter plans to conduct money services in the United States and several of its international territories.Yep, Twitter Payments LLC registered with FinCEN a few days ago as a money transmitter. You can verify its registration on FinCEN's search page: https://t.co/cKJ9rCpd2F pic.twitter.com/7zo8tWDdmq— John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) November...
Elon Musk Has Inherited Twitter’s India Problem
One night last February, Indian police showed up at the home address of a Twitter employee in New Delhi. There, the employee was served with a legal notice and told to accompany officers to a police station. Indian farmers were staging mass anti-government protests in the streets of New Delhi...
Musk gives Twitter Blue update, says legacy checkmarks to be removed in ‘a few months’
Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he's delaying Twitter Blue until later this month "to make sure it is rock solid."
Digital Trends
What is Mastodon? Here’s why everyone’s talking about this Twitter alternative
By now you’ve no doubt heard about Mastodon. It’s a social media platform that’s been bandied about as an alternative to Twitter, particularly among users who aren’t comfortable with the direction Twitter is going in now that Elon Musk is at the helm. In fact, since...
Elon Musk says Twitter bankruptcy is possible, but is that likely?
Twitter regularly loses money. But Elon Musk took on billions in debt to buy the company at a time when online advertising is slumping. Could bankruptcy be next?
TechCrunch
Meta lays off thousands, FTX collapses, and Twitter has a very weird week
Twitter had a week so strange that it could easily make up this entire newsletter, so we’ll keep to the bullet points:. Last week Elon laid off a huge chunk of the company. This week, some of those who were let go were reportedly asked to come back. Twitter...
Is the Status Update Over?
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. This was probably the most chaotic week for the social-media business in years, maybe...
