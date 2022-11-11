Read full article on original website
72-year-old man killed in Cullman crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries. The crash […]
Missing Cullman County teenager located
UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
WAFF
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station, robbery suspect killed
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Ardmore. The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street. In a Facebook post made by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting the Ardmore Police Department in the open death investigation.
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
WAFF
One dead in single-vehicle Colbert Co. crash
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Colbert County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Leighton woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Destiny Greenwood was critically injured on Nov. 10 when she drove off the road, and then struck a ditch and a utility pole.
WAFF
Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
californiaexaminer.net
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
MCSS social worker killed in Monday morning crash
Authorities confirm one person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Moores Mill Road and Eakin Road.
1 killed, 1 at-large after Decatur car crash
Several agencies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Decatur late Saturday evening.
Athens police investigating after robbery
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said his department is investigating after a robbery Monday.
WAFF
One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
CPD confirms robbery at Factory Connection
CULLMAN, Ala. – UPDATE 6:40 p.m: Cullman Police Department released the following statement. “This evening at approximately 5:19 pm Cullman City Communications received a call about a robbery at Factory Connection. The subject was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and was wearing an orange colored mask. The subject was armed. This is believed to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any danger to the community. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation division.” _____________________________________ According to Cullman Police Department Assistant Chief David Nassetta a robbery recently took place at Factory Connection on Monday evening. Factory Connection is located in the Town Square Shopping Center. Details are still coming in at this time and the story will be updated.
wdhn.com
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Homewood native Aniah Blanchard indicted on capital murder charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old woman from a gas station in Auburn has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday. On Monday, a grand jury in Macon County indicted Ibraheem Yazeed, 32, on...
wvtm13.com
Man found dead on Carraway Boulevard in Birmingham Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department says this is an unclassified death investigation at this time. The medical examiner's office will determine if criminal activity was involved, said the police department. ------------------------------- Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found dead on Carraway Boulevard...
Kait 8
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
WTGS
Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
Gadsden man arrested in Elkmont, charged with drug trafficking
A man from Gadsden is facing several drug and gun-related charges after he was arrested in Elkmont last week.
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
