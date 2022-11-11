ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Denise
4d ago

Good I agree McConnell did nothing to help in this election. He should be ashamed of himself & step down. He’s useless. I’m 72 years old & he’ll be 81 in February. He looks like 105 & mumbles his words.

5
Carmen Y Cruz
3d ago

Conflicting messages?They need to let the citizens know there plan. And why do they need Trumps blessing? Trump picked the candidates that lost, and how is that Mitch McConnell fault? Trumps went on his Untruthful Social Media and put DeSantis down. Now they are blaming Mitch McConnell that is low down dirty.Base on this article they have not denounce Trumps. So how can it be as Marco Rubio states - The old Republican Party. Matez Gaetz- states Marco knows we must be very deliberate about this & make good choices for the people!” But yet Rick Scott- with former President Donald Trump’s blessing.Oh my!

3
Regina Stultz
3d ago

Now that the midterms are over can they now indict him for the minor child charge? Or is his association with Trump protect him. The state if Florida has a double standard for Republicans. I miss the old Florida before modern day Hitler became Governor.

3
Related
The Hill

Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
POLITICO

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — followingwidespread angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races.

Marco Rubio is calling for Senate Republican leadership elections to be postponed — following. angst in the GOP about its showing in Senate races. The Senate majority has not been determined yet. Tap, click or scroll for more 👇. What's happening: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is calling for Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’

Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively. O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election, with Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a fellow Republican, leading in early returns. Tshibaka held an edge over Murkowski in early first-choice votes released late Tuesday. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley. Kelley in September suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka. Under ranked voting, ballots are counted in rounds. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. If no one hits that threshold, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who chose that candidate as their top pick have their votes count for their next choice. Rounds continue until two candidates remain, and whoever has the most votes wins. Tabulation rounds are expected to take place Nov. 23.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy

The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos Obtain Marriage License After Donald Trump's Disappointing Election Day

Tiffany Trump is almost a married lady! According to Palm Beach County records, the famous offspring and her future husband, Michael Boulos, obtained a marriage license earlier this week ahead of their Saturday, November 12, nuptials set to take place at Mar-a-Lago.The license, obtained on Tuesday, November 8, is valid for 60 days, as the lovebirds have to turn it back in to the recorder's office before it expires to make their union official. Tiffany and Michael got engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.ELON MUSK DECLARES DONALD TRUMP & OTHER BANNED TWITTER USERS WILL NOT BE REINSTATED...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
eenews.net

Parties prepare for leadership races as Dems retain Senate

Democrats clinched the Senate majority this weekend, but nearly a week after Election Day, control of the House is still undecided. The uncertainty, and the likely close margin of the eventual majority, is complicating an already fraught process for picking the party leaders of each chamber. Republicans are still favored to win the House majority but by just the smallest of margins.
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The sleeper state Republicans are targeting to win the Senate

DENVER — For months, top party operatives have mused that Joe O’Dea is the best Republican candidate running for Senate this year. While other GOP nominees are countering reports that they have encouraged abortions, killed puppies or waffled on the 2020 election being legitimate, O’Dea has been talking non-stop about soaring inflation.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line

Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
Toby Hazlewood

A Post-Midterm Poll Shows Ron DeSantis 7% Ahead of Trump As Preferred Republican Presidential Candidate in 2024

DeSantis' popularity builds after midterm victory. Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With his convincing victory in Florida's recent gubernatorial election still fresh in everyone's mind, Governor Ron DeSantis has just topped a new poll of voters, with a 7% lead over the former one-term president Donald Trump as the preferred Republican candidate.
FLORIDA STATE

