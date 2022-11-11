Read full article on original website
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
NECN
What's New for Seaport Shopping This Season?
The Seaport undoubtedly leads any Boston-area neighborhood when it comes to "now open" signs. The only signs that may outnumber those are the "coming soon" ones hanging in nearby storefronts. Anyone who might venture into the Seaport this holiday season for the first time in a while will get a...
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Anna's Taqueria Space in Coolidge Corner
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local group of Mexican restaurants plans to expand further into the Boston area, and its next location may be replacing the original location of another local group of Mexican spots. According to a source (and confirmed in a Select Board meeting...
NECN
Mass. Nonprofits Call for Help With Holiday Food Demand As Costs Surge
The price of food has gone up drastically, and it's putting a strain on the nonprofits that feed those who are food insecure. Keeping up with the demand for food assistance is a heavy lift for Chelsea Nonprofit La Colaborativa. Gladys Vega, the organization’s executive director, spent part of Tuesday...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
NECN
PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston
A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
NECN
Why Are Several Worcester Businesses Closing Their Doors?
The business community in Worcester’s Canal District has seen its share of changes including about a half dozen businesses closing their doors in recent months. The latest announcements came from Smokestack Urban Barbecue and Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse. Both businesses posted updates to social media, generating a lot of...
NECN
Franklin Park Zoo Mourns the Death of Anala the Tiger
Boston's Franklin Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Anala, their 17-year-old female tiger that died on Monday. Anala had been closely monitored by her care team at the zoo following an exam two months ago that revealed she was in kidney failure, a condition that was chronic and irreversible. Anala was a geriatric cat, and kidney issues in cats her age are not uncommon.
NECN
Doctors Debate Study That Found Masks in Boston-Area Schools Cut COVID Rates
A new study that found masks cut the spread of COVID-19 in Boston-area schools is providing new data for the pandemic-long debate about school mask mandates. The study, published last week in The New England Journal of Medicine, examines what happened when school districts in Boston and Chelsea kept their mask mandates for 15 weeks after Massachusetts dropped the requirement this February. The researchers determined that those cities avoided about 45 COVID cases for every 1,000 students and staff members, based on the COVID rates of the other 70 school districts in the Greater Boston area.
NECN
Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford
A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
NECN
Large Fire Burning in Fall River, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters were at the scene of a large fire in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Monday night, where smoke could be seen pouring into the black sky. Flames broke out at a Mariano Bishop Boulevard building that appeared to house multiple businesses, including a Subway, a Tru-Med Medical Office, Burns Power Tools, Compliments Hair Salon, Fall River Vision Center, Joe's Family Restaurant and the Cozy Kettle, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.
NECN
Smash-and-Grab Reported at Newton Jewelry Store
An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab overnight at a jewelry store in Newton, Massachusetts. Newton police say it happened around 2 a.m. at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, located at 660 Washington Street. According to police, there is more than one suspect. It was not immediately known how...
NECN
17 MBTA Employees Suspended Since 2019 for Not Paying Proper Attention: Report
Almost 20 employees of the MBTA were suspended for not paying proper attention on the job over a nearly-four year period, according to the Boston Herald. The Herald cites data it obtained from the MBTA, in response to a request it filed for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” from 2019 to 2022. In that data, the T said there were 17 employee suspensions during that time workers deemed to not be giving proper attention to the job. A spokesperson told the news agency that the data does not necessarily mean the employee was asleep, because there is not a category that is specifically for sleeping.
NECN
‘At a Breaking Point': Boston EMS Seeing Record Low Staffing Levels
On a chilly Monday evening, Boston EMS ambulance after ambulance arrived at the Boston Medical Center with its lights and sirens blaring. As the calls for help hit record levels, the union representing Boston EMS paramedics and EMTs says it is struggling to fill enough ambulances to serve the city.
NECN
Here's What to Expect From This Week's Snow Storm
A cold morning turns into a chilly day. There’s less wind, but the sun won’t be around for the duration. Already our storm is marching towards New England. We’ll go overcast before the sun goes down, but the precipitation will hold back until we near midnight. When...
NECN
Two Boston Teens Accused of Attacking Transit Officer
Two teenagers from Boston have been accused of assaulting an MBTA transit officer who was on patrol Monday at Forest Hills Station, according to the agency's Transit Police. The assault happened around 4 p.m. in the station's mezzanine and the officer had to be treated for a broken nose, according to Transit Police.
NECN
Drone Helps Rescue Hunter Trapped Upside Down at Mass. Wildlife Refuge
When a hunter became trapped in midair, hanging upside down, last week, his rescue came in midair as well, police said. The hunter was suspended three to four feet from the ground at Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, local police said. His tree stand had malfunctioned.
NECN
Man Steals Amazon Truck in Concord, Leads Police on Chase Through Multiple NH Towns
A man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon in Concord, New Hampshire, leading police on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester. According to New Hampshire State Police, the Concord Police Department was notified around 2:45 p.m. of a truck that had been stolen while it was making deliveries on S. Fruit Street.
NECN
1 Injured in Box Truck Rollover in Hooksett, NH
A man was injured after a box truck rolled over early Sunday morning on a highway in Hooksett, New Hampshire, state police said. Authorities say they were dispatched to the crash on Interstate 93 South on the Exit 9S ramp around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash.
NECN
Boston Program Aims to Offer Renewable Energy at Lower Cost
With electric bills expected to increase as we move into winter, the city of Boston is encouraging residents to opt into a program that aims to provide more renewable energy for less money. "Right now for a lot of our neighborhoods energy costs are hurting families," Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, director...
NECN
Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Worcester Police Department
A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures,...
