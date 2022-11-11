The best gin for your home bar, according to our taste tests and cocktail experts

Bremers Wine and Liquor; Uptown Spirits; Drizly; Astor Wine & Spirits; Rachel Mendelson/Insider

The world of clear spirits wasn't always dominated by vodka and tequila. During the golden age of cocktails in the 1800s, gin was on top. "It's by far the most popular classic cocktail base," says Matt Belanger, the bar manager at Death & Co. 's Los Angeles location. "Gin shows up rather conspicuously in classic cocktail menus."

Whether you prefer pre-prohibition classics like the Martinez or modern favorites like the cosmonaut , gin is best enjoyed in a cocktail. "Gin is fun to work with because of all the botanicals," says cocktail expert and educator Anders Erickson . "There are just so many flavors to explore."

We enlisted the help of expert mixologists, Erickson and Belanger, to tell us about their favorite gins. Then, we mixed up a few negronis ourselves to help figure out which gins you need behind your home bar.

What is gin made from?

Gin is defined as a neutral spirit usually distilled from grain, which is then flavored by various botanicals . "Gin is kind of the original flavored vodka," says Erickson. Gin is often described as having a pine-like aroma and taste, which comes from the most prominent botanical used in gin production: juniper berries.

Juniper is the primary flavoring agent in gin, but there are many other botanicals used as well. Distillers use a variety of fruits, herbs, and spices such as citrus, anise, angelica root, rosemary, and cardamom to create a balanced flavor profile. Each distillery uses its own custom recipe of botanicals, so no two gins are alike.

Best gin overall

Plymouth gin's softer flavor and slight sweetness make it a versatile bottle that needs to be behind your bar.

Choosing the "best gin" is not an easy task. Each bespoke blend of botanicals has its own unique character. But because of its singular place in the world of gin, Plymouth stands out from the crowd. "To me, it's the perfect gin," says Erickson.

Having been distilled at the same site since 1793, Plymouth gin is almost its own sub-category of the spirit. "It's a little bit softer and less juniper-forward," Belanger says. "I use it most often in stirred cocktails." The sweeter profile is balanced by earthiness and spice, and while the juniper is still very present, it's not as aggressive as some other styles of gin.

Best London dry gin

Beefeater is the quintessential London dry gin that is a perfect match for any classic cocktail.

If you've ever ordered a gin-based cocktail at a bar, chances are it was made with Beefeater. "When I go for a London dry gin, this is the one I think of first," Erickson says. London dry doesn't mean the gin is made in London, though that is where Beefeater is distilled. It's a style of gin where the botanicals are distilled with the spirit.

Beefeater is a staple behind the bar because of its bold and clean juniper-forward profile. And it's affordable, too. "We use it most for classic cocktails that are shaken," says Belanger. Beyond its strong juniper flavor, Beefeater also offers notes of citrus and a bit of licorice.

Best top-shelf gin

Showcasing 47 different botanicals, Monkey 47 Schwarzwald dry gin is a versatile and singular spirit worth splurging on .

Gin isn't usually thought of as a luxury spirit the way one thinks of cognac or scotch whisky. Since it's unaged, gin is much easier to produce and sell at a lower price. However, there are top-shelf gins out there, and Monkey 47 Schwarzwald dry gin is one of the best. It offers a complex and high-end version of the spirit. "It's unlike any gin I've had before," says Erickson.

Monkey 47 uses 47 different botanicals, many of which are not commonly used in gin, to create a unique melange of flavors. "It's quite complex, which makes it fun to work with," Belanger says. "It has a core of herbaceousness with juniper and other Alpine flavors." The gin is full-flavored, robust, and also versatile for mixing.

Best budget gin

Gordon's gin is a classic bottle that punches above its weight, blending smoothly with cocktail ingredients.

More than any other spirit, the price of gin doesn't necessarily correspond with quality. No bottle proves that point better than Gordon's gin. "Gordon's gives you that classic London dry style, but it's noticeably cheaper than Beefeater," Erickson says. For less than $15, Gordon's is the perfect well gin for all of your old-school cocktails.

"It's a fine gin that will make all of your gin-based cocktails beautifully," says Belanger. In fact, Gordon's is the gin of choice of James Bond when ordering his signature martini in "Casino Royale." Along with the juniper, expect notes of coriander and angelica.

Best gin for martinis

For a classic cocktail like the martini, nothing beats the iconic flavor of Tanqueray.

The martini is by far the most famous gin-based classic cocktail. Every martini lover has a specific preference for their ideal cocktail, but we recommend the Tanqueray London dry gin for this classic.

"Tanqueray is precise and archetypal," Belanger says. It has been distilled for nearly 200 years and it could be argued that it defines the London Dry style as much as Beefeater does. Where other gins often boast a high number of botanicals, Tanqueray only uses four: juniper, licorice, angelica root, and coriander. This simple, yet iconic gin is the perfect choice when mixing a crisp, clean martini.

Best gin for gin and tonics

St. George Spirits' Terroir gin provides a California forest twist on the classic mixed drink.

There is no more iconic pairing with gin than tonic. "The gin and tonic is quite simple, so there's more flexibility," Belanger says. "You might use a gin that has more esoteric botanicals. To take your gin and tonic to the next level, we recommend using the St. George Spirits' Terroir gin for an intensely piney drink."

St. George Spirits is known for its unorthodox approach to distillation. They make basil eau de vie and green chile vodka which are both completely singular, and this gin is no different. The Terroir gin uses a mix of botanicals native to California, where the St. George distillery is located. "This gin is like walking through an evergreen forest," says Erickson. It's great in any cocktail, but the Douglas fir, fennel, and coastal sage flavors really stand out against the tonic.

Best gin for negronis

For the perfect Negroni, try The Botanist Islay dry gin. It's complex and strong enough to balance out the other ingredients.

The Negroni is a cocktail packed with bold flavors and making a perfect one requires a bold gin like The Botanist. "The Botanist is a really complex gin," says Erickson. "It holds up well to the Campari and vermouth."

"Its story and flavor are all about the Island where it is produced," says Belanger. This gin is infused with 22 different botanicals that are local to the Scottish island of Islay. The local botanicals like bog myrtle and mugwort give this gin a distinct, earthy flavor profile that transports the drinker to the Islay seaside. This terroir-based approach has led to a full-flavored, herbaceous gin that's perfect for mixing.

Best Japanese gin

Nikka Coffey gin is a delicious and unique take on the spirit with a focus on Japanese botanicals.

Japanese distilleries are recognized for their high level of creativity and devotion to craftsmanship. They are best known for their single malt whiskies, but Japanese gins are gaining notoriety. So far, our favorite gin from Japan is the Nikka Coffey gin: "There's a particularly fun Asian culinary influence in this gin," says Belanger.

In addition to many of the traditional gin botanicals, the Nikka distillery also uses Japanese ingredients like yuzu and sansho peppers. "It's super interesting," Erickson says. "There's an unexpected bitter citrus note. It's herbal with a little spice."

Best gin for people who think they don't like gin

Portofino dry gin offers an approachable, citrus-forward flavor profile that will make believers out of gin skeptics.

Whether they had a bad experience with it in college or don't like martinis, some people are convinced that they don't enjoy gin. "Juniper can be a strong flavor for some drinkers," Erickson says, which steers them away from the spirit. Thankfully, there are some gins that are more inviting, like the Portofino dry gin.

Distilled in Italy, this gin uses botanicals grown in the idyllic seaside town of Portofino. The juniper is still present, but it's more muted, which allows fresh lemon and rose petals to take center stage. If you're ready to convert to the world of gin, Portofino gin will make a believer out of you.

What else we recommend

Narrowing down our list of the best gins was not easy. There were many bottles that we enjoyed, but just didn't quite make the cut. Here were some of our other favorites:

Standard gins:

Bilberry Black Hearts : This gin from Journeyman Distillery in Michigan came highly recommended by Anders Erickson. Try it as an alternative to the St. George Terroir if you want something a bit more understated.

This gin from Journeyman Distillery in Michigan came highly recommended by Anders Erickson. Try it as an alternative to the St. George Terroir if you want something a bit more understated. Hendrick's : Hendrick's gin is known for using cucumber as a botanical. It's a great gin for refreshing, shaken cocktails, but the cucumber note can feel a bit out of place in certain drinks.

Hendrick's gin is known for using cucumber as a botanical. It's a great gin for refreshing, shaken cocktails, but the cucumber note can feel a bit out of place in certain drinks. St. George Botanivore : St. George Spirits' Botanivore gin is a solid, versatile bottle, but we preferred the uniqueness of their Terroir gin.

St. George Spirits' Botanivore gin is a solid, versatile bottle, but we preferred the uniqueness of their Terroir gin. Four Pillars Navy Strength : Four Pillars distillery from Australia produces an excellent line of gin. They're great high-end products, but for a top-shelf gin, we preferred the uniqueness of Monkey 47. This distillery is highly recommended by Death & Co.'s Belanger.

Something unique:

Barr Hill : This gin from Caledonia Spirits is notable for its honey-forward profile. It works well in bright, floral cocktails and is the perfect gin to use for the prohibition-era classic, the Bee's Knees .

This gin from Caledonia Spirits is notable for its honey-forward profile. It works well in bright, floral cocktails and is the perfect gin to use for the prohibition-era classic, the Bee's Knees . Castle & Key Harvest Gin : Kentucky's Castle & Key distillery is best known for their bourbon, but they also offer a line of stunning seasonal gins. Their fall Harvest release has a woodsy and peppery flavor profile with anise, rosemary, and hints of fennel. It's a bit hard to find this bottle outside of the Midwest.

Kentucky's Castle & Key distillery is best known for their bourbon, but they also offer a line of stunning seasonal gins. Their fall Harvest release has a woodsy and peppery flavor profile with anise, rosemary, and hints of fennel. It's a bit hard to find this bottle outside of the Midwest. Gin Mare : This Mediterranean gin uses botanicals like olives, basil, and rosemary to create a rich, savory flavor profile. Try Gin Mare in a dirty martini if you want something a little different.

This Mediterranean gin uses botanicals like olives, basil, and rosemary to create a rich, savory flavor profile. Try Gin Mare in a dirty martini if you want something a little different. Suntory Roku : Suntory's Roku is another stellar example of Japanese gin. It uses six Japanese botanicals plus eight standard gin additions.

How we chose the best gin

In selecting our picks for best gins, we first consulted with two veteran bartenders: cocktail tutorial show host Anders Erickson , and Matthew Belanger, who manages Death & Co. , one of the top cocktail bars in Los Angeles. We asked them about their favorite gins at different price points and for a variety of uses. To supplement their suggestions, we tried as many gins as we could firsthand.

Drinking neat: We started by trying each gin neat and noting the flavor profile of each individual gin. When tasting, we considered the overall balance of the botanicals and noted any unique flavor combinations that set it apart.

Cocktails: We also mixed up a few popular gin cocktails in order to determine which gin fit best with which drink. While sampling the cocktails, we noted if the gin fit the established flavor profile of the drink or if the spirit was too strong and overpowered the other ingredients.

