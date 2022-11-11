ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
morethanthecurve.com

Third recent resignation from West Conshohocken’s Borough Council

During the November 9th meeting of West Conshohocken’s Borough Council, Councilmember Richard Greenstein’s letter of resignation was accepted by the council. His resignation is effective November 22nd. Greenstein cited moving out of the borough as the reason for his resignation. This marks the third recent resignation from the...
WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
billypenn.com

Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City

The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location

Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
HAVERTOWN, PA
aroundambler.com

Possible change for trash day in Ambler

On the November 15th agenda for Ambler’s Borough Council is a request from J.P. Mascaro & Sons to switch trash and recycling pickup from Wednesdays to Mondays. The agenda states that Mascaro is asking the borough council to make a decision on the request. The reason for the request...
AMBLER, PA
phillyyimby.com

Foundations Underway at The Royale at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that foundation work is underway at The Royale, a four-story, 77-unit development at 6910 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by M Architects and developed by Stamm Development Group, the building will span 70,996 square feet and will feature underground parking and a green roof. Permits list Tester Construction Group as the contractor and a construction cost of $14 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Elkins Estate’s Elstowe Manor to reopen this spring

Elstowe Manor, 1750 Ashbourne Road, Elkins Park, will reopen in the spring as a modernized version of its former self. Plans include using the space as an event venue, boutique hotel, helipad, teaching kitchen, recording studio, and distillery. The plans are part of a $25 million multi-phase redevelopment of the...
ELKINS PARK, PA
CBS Philly

Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Delaware County

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A house fire broke out in Lansdowne, Delaware County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the 100 block of Albemarle Avenue around 6 a.m.You can see several firefighters continuing to battle the two-alarm blaze.No word on how it started, but it appears that there is a food truck on fire behind the twin homes.It looks like the fire then spread to the homes.There is no report of any injuries yet.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

