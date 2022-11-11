Read full article on original website
Indiana’s Lifeline law, which has now been in effect for 10 years, has reportedly helped save dozens of lives. And its champions want to see it expanded in the upcoming legislative session. The Lifeline law provides immunity from underage drinking charges if a minor seeks emergency help for themselves...
Indiana tax collections are already more than $700 million ahead of what the state budget needs, just four months into the fiscal year. September was the first time in more than a year that Indiana revenues failed to meet expectations. But that was mostly because of a delay in processing some income taxes – shifting that money from September to October.
Seabrook Island residents are preparing for the 10th annual Indiana Day on Sunday, Dec. 11 to celebrate the 206th anniversary of the state’s admittance into the Union on Dec. 11, 1816. The gathering has become an annual event which includes food, drinks, games, prizes, and singing all with a...
