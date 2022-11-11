ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana tax revenues surge again in October, on pace for significant surplus

Indiana tax collections are already more than $700 million ahead of what the state budget needs, just four months into the fiscal year. September was the first time in more than a year that Indiana revenues failed to meet expectations. But that was mostly because of a delay in processing some income taxes – shifting that money from September to October.
INDIANA STATE
The Island Connection

Indiana Day: Calling All Hoosiers

Seabrook Island residents are preparing for the 10th annual Indiana Day on Sunday, Dec. 11 to celebrate the 206th anniversary of the state’s admittance into the Union on Dec. 11, 1816. The gathering has become an annual event which includes food, drinks, games, prizes, and singing all with a...
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy