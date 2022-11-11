Read full article on original website
Suspect carjacks 80-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A suspect was arrested hours after allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, police said. Sterling Height police officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a carjacking at a Walmart, FOX 2 Detroit reports. An 80-year-old...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
Driver killed in crash into tree off Pontiac Trail, Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash, early Monday morning in Lyon Township. Alcohol and drugs may have been a factor.
Bus driver suffers medical emergency and crashes through an elementary school near Ann Arbor
A Washtenaw County elementary school sustained significant damage when a bus driver impaired by a sudden medical event crashed through one of the building’s walls.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash that sent victim's car into a house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A crash ended in tragedy Monday when an innocent driver was struck, sending his car into a house - then fled in a hit-and-run. It was around 1 p.m. Monday when the crash happened on Detroit’s east side. "I hear this big bang and I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase. Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
fox2detroit.com
Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera. The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming...
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
fox2detroit.com
SUVs stolen at Metro Airport parking garage after crashing through gate
ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A brazen car theft was caught on camera at the Detroit Metro Airport parking garage in front of the McNamara Terminal. The SUV's owner, Randall Allman, is still processing what happened. "It’s disappointing," Allman said. "When you pay handsomely to take your car, and it’s...
$2,000 cash reward offered for tips after unknown suspect caught on camera before vehicle fire in Dearborn
Officials in Dearborn are turning to the public for help in identifying an arson suspect who allegedly started a vehicle fire last weekend. The owner of the damaged vehicle is now offering a $2,000 reward
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Carjacking suspect arrested after fleeing Sterling Heights police, crashing car
A man was arrested in Sterling Heights after carjacking a woman and attempting to evade police in a chase. In that chase, a shot was fired by an officer who believed he was in danger.
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
Michigan motorcyclist dead after collision with pickup truck in Stockbridge Township
The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Shelter-in-place lifted at Oakland University after witness comes forward, tells police gunmen fled the area
Following reports that two armed suspects were seen getting in a vehicle and driving away, police lifted a shelter-in-place order for Oakland University and the surrounding area.
Burger King employee helps Troy police nab drunk driver nearly 3 times over legal limit
A late-night jaunt to a fast food chain in Metro Detroit lead to the arrest of a 45-year-old Detroit woman allegedly driving under the influence after a worker noticed her strange behavior in the drive-thru, cops said.
Stolen, loaded gun found in Michigan high school student’s backpack
ROSEVILLE, MI – A Michigan high school student is facing charges after a stolen, loaded gun was found in his backpack, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, an 11th grader at Roseville High School reported “worrisome behavior” between two other students, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The reporting student believed that one of the two others had a gun in their backpack.
