Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO