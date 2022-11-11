Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield will start for Panthers in Week 11 versus
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will start against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, per head coach Steve Wilks. P.J. Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so Mayfield will make his first start since Week 5. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies starting Ja Morant (ankle) on Tuesday, Tyus Jones to bench
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant will make his return after the Grizzlies' star point guard sat one game with ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Morant to score 47.7 FanDuel points. Morant's projection includes...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 11
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 11
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Texans claim running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers. Benjamin will join his second career team after he was released from Arizona on Monday. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Dameon Pierce. On 69 carries this season, Benjamin produced 298 yards, 2 touchdowns,...
numberfire.com
Update: Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) warming up ahead of Week 10 clash with Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was seen on the field ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. After not being seen for the first portion of pre-game warmups, Allen has now joined the Bills on the field. He is officially active and was seen taking snaps from Buffalo's starting center, while Case Keenum took snaps from Buffalo's backup center. Barring a sudden change, Allen appears on track to be under center against Minnesota.
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Randall Cobb (ankle) designated to return from injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) has been designated to return from the injured reserve on Tuesday. Cobb will have 21 days to return to their active roster after he missed four games with an ankle injury. Expect the veteran to play a primary slot role when active.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) officially active for Titans in Week 10
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Broncos. After missing the last two games for a non-COVID illness and a sprained ankle, the Texas A&M product has officially received the green light to play. It's unclear how much the ankle ailment will limit him, but at the very least, he will return to his role as starting quarterback. Malik Willis will resume backup duties.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. Stafford is stuck in protocols, but McVay claims he doesn't know whether he actually suffered a concussion or not. John Wolford will make another start in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints if Stafford isn't cleared. Cooper Kupp is headed for ankle surgery and injured reserve, so the Rams offense could be a complete nightmare on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Trey Murphy for inactive Zion Williamson (foot) on Tuesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will make his fifth start this season after Zion Williamson was ruled out with a foot contusion. In 32.6 expected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 24.8 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 12.5...
numberfire.com
Bears place Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve on Tuesday
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (hip) was placed on the injured reserve. Herbert will miss at least four games after the Bears' running back suffered a hip injury in Week 10. Expect David Montgomery to play a feature role while Trestan Ebner could be utilized as his backup. For...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Allen suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and did not return. He is not expected to recover in time to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Jrue Holiday (ankle) is questionable to play for the first time since November 7th.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Favored 49ers Hold Serve at Home?
A west coast matchup will round out a wild Sunday of Week 10 NFL action. The San Francisco 49ers (4-4) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) as 7.5-point favorites. numberFire's nERD rankings pit the San Francisco 49ers 10th overall. The Los Angeles Chargers sit only 20th. Let's see if we...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five days and is not expected to play on Wednesday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models project him to play 21.0 minutes against the Pacers.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (ankle) not expected to play in Cleveland's Wednesday matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (ankle) is not expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. After a DNP in Tuesday's practice with an ankle injury, Allen is not expected to travel with the Cavaliers to Milwaukee. Expect Kevin Love to see more playing time against a Bucks' team ranked first in defensive rating.
