Report: DJ Wagner Expected to Announce Commitment Soon

The running for 5-star prospect DJ Wagner is nearing its end.

Travis Branham of 247Sports reported on Friday morning that Wagner, the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2023, is expected to make an official announcement for his commitment as early as next week, with the landing destination expected to be Kentucky.

Wagner has been considered a lock to head to Lexington for some time now. His addition to John Calipari's '23 Class will give Kentucky the top incoming group in the nation.

The Wildcats' class already includes three other 5-stars, in small forward Justin Edwards, center Aaron Bradshaw and point guard Rob Dillingham. 4-star combo guard Reed Sheppard rounds out the star-studded quartet.

Edwards, Dillingham and Sheppard all signed their national letter's of intent over the past 48 hours. It's expected that Bradshaw will do the same before the end of the early signing period on Nov. 16.

On Oct. 21, Calipari hinted at the commitment of Wagner during the Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club Hosts Basketball Tipoff Luncheon:

“I may get another kid where I coached his dad,” he said. “Now all of a sudden you’re like, ‘I’m coaching kids (of my old players).'”

Calipari coached Dajuan, the father of DJ, during his tenure at Memphis. Wagner has also signed an NIL deal with Nike, which of course is partnered with UK Athletics.

In the report, Branham said his confidence in Wagner committing to Kentucky is now "sky-high."

Wildcats Today will provide updates on recruiting news for the '23 Class.

