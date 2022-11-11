ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Candidate Who Painted Q-Themed Trump Sign on Lawn Blames GOP Leaders for Loss

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcmGi_0j7ZPSTm00
Drew Angerer

Failed Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski released a post-mortem of his unsuccessful campaign on Friday, blasting GOP leadership and defending Donald Trump against allegations that the former president hurt Republican candidates. Majewski, who rose to fame by making raps about Trump and painting his lawn with QAnon-Trump flags, accused Republican leadership of failing to support him in the primary election. He went on to claim the National Republican Congressional Committee made his campaign dependent on its funds, which were withdrawn when he was revealed to have fudged his record about serving in Afghanistan. Majewski’s statement comes amid Republican finger-pointing about the party’s lackluster midterm results. Trump endorsed just five candidates in toss-up House races, per the Cook Political Report; none of his candidates won. Following the failed “red wave,” some elected Republicans have suggested ditching Trump. Virginia's Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears called Trump a “liability” on Thursday and asked her party to “move on.”

Comments / 63

Nathaniel Cromwell
3d ago

It really is hard to believe that a Q supporting Election denier, that's hand picked by a twice Impeached, classified document stealing , coup plotter. Couldn't Win. I just don't believe it!

Reply(3)
29
AP_000786.bd517922fa2e430699115fc90cfb18df.2007
4d ago

🤣😂🤣😂what did Q tip think? that he was going to win ? The only ones who would vote for him are still on there farms or didn’t have shopping 🛒 that worked to get to the voting place 👍

Reply
34
rod edwards
4d ago

To think that someone who embraces Qanonsense could actually represent a constituency in the US House of Representatives is beyond scary and an embarrassment to this country. As much as I want to see democrat agendas paralyzed I’m happy this bozo lost.

Reply(4)
24
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer

The lawyer representing a man who is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump recently said that the threats were instead a "drunken cry for reassurance." In January, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents after he made several phone calls to the agency making threats to kill Trump as well as some members of Congress if the former president lost the 2020 election and did not concede the results.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy