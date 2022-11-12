ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Housing supply in rural Oregon gets a boost amid pandemic

By Andrea Bell and Claire Hall Guest Column
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

More than three years ago, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to expand the supply of quality housing in communities across Oregon with ambitious goals introduced in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan.

It was the first time the state had a strategic, statewide plan for addressing the housing shortage. One of the plan’s goals was to increase housing in rural Oregon by 75%. Achieving this milestone required OHCS to center rural voices and leadership.

More than a year ahead of schedule, OHCS surpassed the goal of 2,500 homes. Rural housing leaders and OHCS created 3,612 affordable housing units in rural areas. That’s a 148% increase from the 1,454 homes funded in the prior five-year period. This is the ingenuity and creativity of rural communities at work.

This means that 3,612 families and individuals will get keys to quality, stable and affordable homes. The number of people who spend more than 30% of their wages toward rent is extremely high in rural areas. Some of these communities have not seen new housing supply in decades and the housing shortage was worsened by the pandemic.

In an environment where housing options are not only scarce but also declining, developing new relationships, and fostering existing ones was key to boosting the housing supply. Each new home represents the collective labor and commitment of Gov. Kate Brown; the Oregon Legislature; community partners; Tribes; federal, state and local agencies; developers; local businesses; and local communities. These are some actions taken to ensure quality and affordable housing is available to everyone in our rural communities.

• OHCS prioritized strengthening relationships with developers statewide to build more homes in rural towns. This has been done both through setting aside resources specifically to fund projects in rural areas as well as through “scattered site” development. In scattered site development, affordable housing projects are built in an urban area and a rural area by the same developer who submits a joint application for funding.

• During outreach events, communities voiced the need for permanent supportive housing (PSH). This type of affordable housing connects people experiencing chronic homelessness with additional support services to help them stay stably housed. OHCS has funded 1,255 new permanent supportive homes, surpassing the 1,000-home goal. Two projects from rural Clatsop County were intentionally selected to participate in the 2022 Oregon Supportive Housing Institute. The PSH projects will serve and house seniors and persons living with serious and persistent mental illness and substance abuse disorder in Astoria.

Looking forward, OHCS is planning to launch additional programs with a rural focus, including the American Rescue Plan’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program resources to create housing for those who are experiencing homelessness.

In order to support rural capacity building better, OHCS has begun the rules change process to ensure that Tribes in Oregon and local government entities in rural areas can apply for and receive General Housing Account Program (GHAP) Capacity Building funds.

OHCS extended and bolstered the 2021 NW Rural Preservation Academy contract with Enterprise Community Partners in response to significant staffing losses experienced by participant organizations and subsequent training and technical assistance needs.

In the GHAP Capacity Building program, OHCS has prioritized addressing the needs of rural communities and rural affordable rental housing developers and operators in upcoming capacity building grants and activities.

It is urgent to keep the momentum going and continue to introduce innovative solutions to build quality housing in every corner of our state. The goals of the next Statewide Housing Plan will require us to dig deeper into capacity building, partnerships, and deliberate resource investment to further meet the critical need for housing the people of rural Oregon.

Andrea Bell is the director of Oregon Housing and Community Services and Claire Hall is the chair of the Oregon and Oregon Housing Stability Council.

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon.

