Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
Assure Holdings Corp <IONM.O>: A loss of 6 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:15 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Assure Holdings Corp is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -6 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to a loss of -4 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -6 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -4 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $6.17. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $7.33 million from $8.55 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -6 cents per share implies a loss of 700.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 1 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.23 -0.37 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.19 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.03 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 0.01 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:15 a.m..
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 28 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 28 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $1.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.37 -0.31 Beat 16.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.48 Missed -15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.35 -0.40 Missed -13.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.38 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.32 -0.31 -0.58 Missed -86.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.30 -0.30 -0.33 Missed -8.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.44 -0.41 -0.31 Beat 23.6 Sep. 30 2020 -0.64 -0.65 -0.38 Beat 41.5 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:59 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
DarioHealth Corp expected to post a loss of 76 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* DarioHealth Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $6.232 million from $5.63 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for DarioHealth Corp is for a loss of 76 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for DarioHealth Corp is $14, above its last closing price of $4.08. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.71 -0.74 Missed -3.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.96 -0.74 Beat 22.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.09 -1.06 -1.09 Missed -3.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.91 -0.94 -1.18 Missed -26.1 Jun. -0.87 -0.85 -0.99 Missed -15.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.18 -1.04 -0.92 Beat 11.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.77 -0.81 -1.06 Missed -30.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.68 -0.68 -0.71 Missed -3.9 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:54 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
BRIEF-Sierra Metals Reports Consolidated Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2022
* SIERRA METALS REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022. * Q3 REVENUE FROM METALS PAYABLE OF $38.8 MILLION IN Q3 2022, A 36% DECREASE FROM $60.7 MILLION IN Q3 2021. * COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS PRODUCTION AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2022. * NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO...
QualTek Services Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* QualTek Services Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of three analysts for the quarter was for earnings of one cent per share. * Revenue was $216.12 million; analysts expected $218.58 million. * QualTek Services Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 13 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 97.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * QualTek Services Inc shares had fallen by 20.4% this quarter and lost 83.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $3.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for QualTek Services Inc is $6.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 03:29 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.01 -0.13 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.39 -0.50 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.48 0.47 Beat.
How are AMP’s (ASX:AMP) shares faring post Collimate Capital sale update?
AMP Limited’s shares were trading in the red on the ASX today, down 0.590% at 12:40 PM AEDT, 15 November. The sale of Collimate Capital businesses was announced more than six months ago. Shares of Australia-based diversified investment company AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) reacted negatively to the company’s recent update...
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
BRIEF-MSL Solutions Says To Be Acquired By Pemba Capital Partners For Equity Value Of A$119 Mln
* MSL SOLUTIONS LIMITED TO BE ACQUIRED BY PEMBA CAPITAL PARTNERS. * MSL SOLUTIONS LIMITED TO BE ACQUIRED BY PEMBA CAPITAL PARTNERS AT AN EQUITY VALUE OF A$119 MILLION. * TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF A$0.295 PER SHARE PAYABLE BY PLUTUS BIDCO. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSIDERS SCHEME TO BE IN...
Global stocks rise and dollar falls, with focus on Fed and China
LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global stocks ticked higher and the dollar slipped on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. inflation and an improving outlook for China's economy continued to cheer investors. Equities and bonds rallied dramatically around the world last week after data showed that U.S. inflation slowed down by more...
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Are Tether and USDT same?
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market. The...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Bain will buy Japanese apparel maker Mash Holdings for $1.44 bln
TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bain Capital will acquire Mash Holdings for about 200 billion yen ($1.44 billion), a spokesperson for the Japanese apparel maker said. The Tokyo-based company will use Bain's expertise to expand in overseas markets and is aiming on going public in the next...
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
BRIEF-Bumble Inc Unable To File Its Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q For The Quarter Ended Sept 30, 2022 Within Prescribed Time Period
* BUMBLE INC - UNABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 WITHIN PRESCRIBED TIME PERIOD. * BUMBLE INC - PLANS TO FILE THE 10-Q NO LATER THAN THE FIFTH CALENDAR DAY FOLLOWING THE PRESCRIBED DUE DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FTX has 10 times more creditors than originally estimated, according to a new bankruptcy filing
When the exchange filed for bankruptcy on Friday it only mentioned about 100,000 creditors, not the more than 1 million acknowledged on Tuesday.
