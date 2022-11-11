Read full article on original website
Live Updates: NASA shares first Earth views from moon-bound Orion spacecraft
Follow live updates below as NASA shares the first Earth views from its Artemis I moon-bound Orion spacecraft. (Manual refresh required.) NASA's Artemis I mission propelling an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a trajectory to the moon kicked off Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, at 1:47 a.m. EST with the launch of the agency's powerful Space Launch System rocket.
msn.com
Leonid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week With Possible Shooting-Star Outburst
A swarm of fireballs from the Taurid meteor shower has already made November a fiery month for meteors. The arrival of the Leonids this week could bring an all-out meteor storm. While the Taurids are known for traveling relatively slowly as they burn up in the atmosphere and producing a...
