Looking to celebrate Veterans Day? These 10 restaurants in Boise are offering free meals

Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and as the country recognizes its retired and active military members, some Boise-area restaurants are offering free meals to honor their service.

These offers all require proof of military service:

Free meal at Applebee’s

Applebee’s will offer a free entree to all veterans or active military members on Friday.

Free pancakes at IHOP

IHOP will offer a free stack of pancakes with red, white and blue toppings from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for all veterans and active duty military.

Free pizza and drink at Little Caesars

Little Caesars will offer a free four-sliced deep-dish pizza and a 20-ounce soda from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday for all veterans, active military and honorably discharged military members.

Free burger at Red Robin

Red Robin will offer a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and bottomless fries on Friday for veterans and active duty military members who dine in at a Red Robin restaurant.

Free shrimp and fries at Red Lobster

Red Lobster will offer free shrimp, fries and coleslaw to veterans, active-duty military and reservists dining in and taking orders to-go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Free blooming onion and beverage at Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse will offer a free blooming onion to share and free beverages for active or retired military members and their spouses on Friday.

Free meal at Golden Corral

Golden Corral will offer a free buffet meal on its Military Appreciation Night, from 5 p.m. to close on Nov. 14 for all military personnel.

Two free pints of bear at Bear Island Brewing Co.

Bear Island Brewing Co. in Boise will offer two free pints of Bear Island beer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to U.S. veterans and active military members with proof of service.

Free wings and fries at Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer 10 free boneless wings and fries all day Friday for all military personnel.

Free meal at Chili’s

Chili’s will offer veterans the choice of a soup and salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, an Oldtimer burger with cheese, or six-count boneless wings for free to veterans all day Friday.