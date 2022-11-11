ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma

Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Oklahoma game

Was Saturday the end of an era at West Virginia? What era are we referring to now that the Mountaineers snapped a losing streak in the season and against the most successful program the Big 12 has seen in its current arrangement? WVU defeated Oklahoma behind Garrett Greene's relief duty and Casey Legg's walkoff field goal, but the intrigue about the futures of those at the top remains. Who's in peril? Who's QB1? How does the old starter function as a backup? What's working for the defense? What happened to Oklahoma? How deserves some praise? Have you been to the dentist before? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Pitt

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Pitt. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
MountaineerMaven

Mountaineers Take Down Oklahoma

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) finally beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) 23-20 Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma took its opening drive down to the WVU 38-yard line picking up yards in chunks before the Mountaineer defense bowed up a force a 54-yard field goal attempt that came up well short.
CBS Pittsburgh

Toussaint, Stevenson lead WVU over Pitt 81-56

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl on Friday night.West Virginia (2-0) won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh (1-1), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart.Pittsburgh went nearly five minutes without a field goal, allowing the Mountaineers to extend a nine-point halftime lead. Stevenson made three baskets in about a two-minute stretch to put West Virginia ahead 56-40 with 14:55 left in the game.Nelly Cummings, playing with four fouls, hit a pair of baskets 33 seconds apart to cut the...
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma Postgame

HC Neal Brown met with the media following tonight's 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Brown spoke of the Oklahoma series history, play-calling, the Sooners' explosive plays, this week's practice tempos, and Casey Legg's clutch game winner. You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:. Twitter -...
