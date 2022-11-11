Read full article on original website
FREE: Visitor reaction to WVU's win over Oklahoma
Cameron Lindsey, 2024 LB, Aliquippa (PA) - That was nice! I had a good time being there with all that nasty weather. [The game] was slow at first, but the points started coming fast. Joshua Clarke, 2024 ATH, Alexandria (VA) Flint Hill School - Game atmosphere was awesome. Great win....
Isaiah Collier's Decision Looms as NCAA Early Signing Period Hits Home Stretch
Top basketball recruits decide to stay home, push announcements to this week or plan to hold out until the spring.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Oklahoma game
Was Saturday the end of an era at West Virginia? What era are we referring to now that the Mountaineers snapped a losing streak in the season and against the most successful program the Big 12 has seen in its current arrangement? WVU defeated Oklahoma behind Garrett Greene's relief duty and Casey Legg's walkoff field goal, but the intrigue about the futures of those at the top remains. Who's in peril? Who's QB1? How does the old starter function as a backup? What's working for the defense? What happened to Oklahoma? How deserves some praise? Have you been to the dentist before? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Pitt
Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Pitt. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @MountaineersNow. Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
Greene's relief, Legg's kick lead WVU to first Big 12 win over Oklahoma
West Virginia ended a three-game losing streak and kept bowl hopes alive Saturday with backup quarterback Garrett Greene leading the way in a 23-20 win over Oklahoma before a crowd of 50,281 at Mountaineer Field. It's the first win for the Mountaineers over the Sooners as a member of the Big 12.
Mountaineers Take Down Oklahoma
Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) finally beat the Oklahoma Sooners (5-5, 2-5) 23-20 Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma took its opening drive down to the WVU 38-yard line picking up yards in chunks before the Mountaineer defense bowed up a force a 54-yard field goal attempt that came up well short.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
West Virginia Clobbers Pitt in Backyard Brawl
The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 on the season.
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
Toussaint, Stevenson lead WVU over Pitt 81-56
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl on Friday night.West Virginia (2-0) won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh (1-1), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart.Pittsburgh went nearly five minutes without a field goal, allowing the Mountaineers to extend a nine-point halftime lead. Stevenson made three baskets in about a two-minute stretch to put West Virginia ahead 56-40 with 14:55 left in the game.Nelly Cummings, playing with four fouls, hit a pair of baskets 33 seconds apart to cut the...
Oklahoma-West Virginia QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
With another road loss, Oklahoma will need to rally to earn a bowl bid.
Individual + Team Stats from WVU's Win Over Pitt
The final numbers from tonight's game.
WVU - OU Game Photo Gallery
For the first time in WVU's Big 12 era, the Mountaineers took down the Oklahoma Sooners. On a rainy, cold day in Morgantown, West Virginia made history with the 23-20 final.
Pitt vs West Virginia Takeaways: Stinging, Not Damning
The Pitt Panthers fell in brutal fashion to their most hated rival and it was a tough loss, but not a season-defining one.
WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma Postgame
HC Neal Brown met with the media following tonight's 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Brown spoke of the Oklahoma series history, play-calling, the Sooners' explosive plays, this week's practice tempos, and Casey Legg's clutch game winner. You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:. Twitter -...
