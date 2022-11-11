Was Saturday the end of an era at West Virginia? What era are we referring to now that the Mountaineers snapped a losing streak in the season and against the most successful program the Big 12 has seen in its current arrangement? WVU defeated Oklahoma behind Garrett Greene's relief duty and Casey Legg's walkoff field goal, but the intrigue about the futures of those at the top remains. Who's in peril? Who's QB1? How does the old starter function as a backup? What's working for the defense? What happened to Oklahoma? How deserves some praise? Have you been to the dentist before? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO