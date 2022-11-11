ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

At least 2 hospitalized after crash in Northridge

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided in Northridge on Thursday around 12:45 p.m.

Two in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, a blue Mazda sedan was entering North Dixie Drive from a private driveway at the intersection of Madrid Avenue when the driver failed to yield to a GMC truck. The cars collided and authorities were called to the scene.

The occupants of the Mazda were brought to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. The occupants of the truck were treated on the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.

WDTN

1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
PIQUA, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Fire destroys barn in rural Logan County

A fire destroyed a barn near Logansville Monday afternoon around 1:30. The DeGraff Volunteer Fire Department, along with mutual aid from Bellefontaine, Lakeview, Maplewood, Quincy, and Indian Joint Fire District (Russells Point), responded to John Shoe’s residence on State Route 47. Hurley Excavating assisted in removing the roof of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass

HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
HOUSTON, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – One Flown to Critical Care Hosptial after Semi Overturn in Fayette County

Fayette County – One person was flown by helicopter after a crash that overturned a semi. Around 7:43 pm on November 14, 2022 emergency squads responded to 871 Lauderman Road for the report of a semi rollover with the driver pinned inside. When emergency services arrived they used extrication tools to remove the driver. While working on the scene first responders called in a medical helicopter to land on the scene for transport.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Search teams, law enforcement find body of missing person

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement agencies find the body of a reported missing individual in Oakwood. An Oakwood public safety officer, doing routine patrol on Saturday, found an unattended vehicle parked next to the entrance of the Houk Stream Natural Area, according to the city of Oakwood. It was...
OAKWOOD, OH
