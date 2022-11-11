11/11: Shady happenings in Morgantown, another Backyard Brawl, Mountaineer Week and what to do this weekend

No. 7 ranked Peyton Hall cruised through his 165 lbs bracket on Sunday, as the WVU wrestling team took on the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open at Binghamton University. Hall started his tournament off to a hot start, pinning his first two opponents. During the quarter finals, Hall defeated Jon Park of Navy 6-0. Hall advanced to the semifinals where he kept the momentum going, facing Dimitri Gamkrielidze of Binghamton, where Hall won the match 11-2.

