11/11: Shady happenings in Morgantown, another Backyard Brawl, Mountaineer Week and what to do this weekend

Daily Athenaeum
Hall and WVU wrestling cruise in Bearcat Open with solid perfomances
No. 7 ranked Peyton Hall cruised through his 165 lbs bracket on Sunday, as the WVU wrestling team took on the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open at Binghamton University. Hall started his tournament off to a hot start, pinning his first two opponents. During the quarter finals, Hall defeated Jon Park of Navy 6-0. Hall advanced to the semifinals where he kept the momentum going, facing Dimitri Gamkrielidze of Binghamton, where Hall won the match 11-2.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball continues road trip in Kansas, facing the Jayhawks on Saturday
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team will continue their Big 12 Kansas road trip by taking on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Mountaineers (7-18, 0-12 Big 12) have lost six straight matches, and just came off a loss against KU’s in-state rival, the Kansas State Wildcats. WVU will look to come back to Morgantown with their first Big 12 win after facing the Jayhawks on Saturday.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Volleyball vs. Kansas 11/12
WVU volleyball falls in three-set sweep to Kansas on the road.
Daily Athenaeum
No. 3 West Virginia rifle defeats No. 14 Army
The No. 3-ranked WVU rifle team traveled to West Point, New York on Saturday to take on No. 14 Army and the Mountaineers came away with a victory, 4725-4649. The match started with the smallbore relay where WVU (9-1, 4-0 GARC) finished with a 40-point lead, 2347-2307. Akihito Shimizu led the Mountaineers with 589.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer takes first round NCAA tournament victory over Virginia Tech, 2-0
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown on Sunday, taking a 2-0 victory in its first match of the NCAA tournament. West Virginia (10-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) controlled most of the match, and thwarted Virginia Tech's (10-6-2,...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's hoops dominates, defeats Pitt 81-56 in second-straight Backyard Brawl win
The West Virginia men’s basketball team traveled on the road for another Backyard Brawl against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday, where it took its second-straight victory over the Panthers in dominant fashion, 81-56. The Mountaineers dominated the road rivalry on both sides of the ball, shooting 30-for-57 (53%) compared...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer vs. Virginia Tech 11/13
WVU women's soccer takes first round NCAA tournament victory over Virginia Tech, 2-0
