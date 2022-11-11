Read full article on original website
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday. The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations. […]
We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into. This weekend is going to...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christmas is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle campaign. The Red Kettle campaign started in 1891 in San Francisco and since then the donations have helped millions of people around the world each year. The money raised during the holidays helps The Salvation […]
Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
Dorothy Robinson was one of the last people in Palestine, Texas to learn that her husband, Frank, was dead. Her first clue that something was terribly wrong was when her plane was landing in Tyler, the closet commercial airport to Palestine. “I could always see him standing out because the...
Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
Fishing is a popular weekend activity for many in East Texas. Makes sense with all the great lakes we have available to enjoy across our area. Lake Fork is always in the top 10 for bass fishing and hosts major fishing tournaments every year. Lake Palestine is great for the weekend angler. Lake Tyler, Lake O' The Pines and Lake Sam Rayburn are great lakes for a day on the boat, too. East Texas is also home to the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center in Athens where fish research for the state is carried out along with fishing education. Saturday, the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center will host an event to honor our veterans and do some fishing.
Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
UPDATE: West Loop 281 is completely open again and all law enforcement have left the crash scene, according to Longview Police Department. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash near West Loop 281 and HG Mosley Parkway. Traffic on West Loop 281 is only open in […]
Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview scored 42 unanswered points to overcome a 15-7 deficit and beat Crosby 49-15 in bi-district action Friday night. Longview running back Taylor Tatum accounted for 24 of those points in the first half, with four touchdowns. The fourth touchdown was a 45-yard run.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three charitable organizations in Tyler received a total donation of $5.25 million, each receiving $1.75 million from the Flock Foundation. The gift was bequest from the estate of Jack and June Flock who were longtime philanthropists and gave gratefully to the community. The three organizations are...
