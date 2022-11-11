Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rams Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp Injures Ankle Vs. Cardinals
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injures ankle vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The injuries just keep piling up at SoFi Stadium with Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp becoming the latest victim. With Los Angeles down 24-10 in the beginning of the fourth quarter, Kupp went up to...
Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
49ers' Dre Greenlaw Posts ‘Free Me' After Ejection for Justin Herbert Hit
Greenlaw posts 'Free me' on IG after ejection for Herbert hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. In his first game back from a calf injury Sunday, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from San Francisco's Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera Gets Choked Up Discussing Late Mother in Postgame Speech
Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21.
Rams' Cooper Kupp to Miss at Least Four Weeks Following Ankle Surgery
Cooper Kupp to miss at least four weeks following ankle surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have endured a miserable Super Bowl hangover in 2022, and they received more tough news on Tuesday. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery on Wednesday for a...
Bronco linebacker Aaron Patrick suing NFL, others over injury
A Denver Broncos player is suing for negligence, claiming that a dangerous condition led to his season-ending injury.Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, So-Fi Stadium, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers for monetary damages lost this season.He tore his ACL last month after he was trying to tackle an opposing player.His momentum carried him off the field and into the sidelines.While he was trying to avoid contact with others, his foot rolled on top of a mat that was covering cables and cords, causing his injury.The lawsuit says the defendants allowed a dangerous condition to exist by having cable-covering mats so close to the sideline.
Watch Jeff Saturday's Speech After Colts Beat Raiders in NFL Coaching Debut
Watch Jeff Saturday's speech after winning NFL coaching debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday belonged to Saturday. Jeff Saturday made his debut as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, helping the team to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After the win, Saturday gave a postgame speech in the locker room before he was presented with a game ball by Colts owner Jim Irsay.
