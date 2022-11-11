ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Delaware County

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A house fire broke out in Lansdowne, Delaware County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the 100 block of Albemarle Avenue around 6 a.m.You can see several firefighters continuing to battle the two-alarm blaze.No word on how it started, but it appears that there is a food truck on fire behind the twin homes.It looks like the fire then spread to the homes.There is no report of any injuries yet.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Stolen Ventnor vehicle leads to arrest and a gun

A Gloucester County man is accused of stealing a vehicle from Ventnor and then ditching a handgun while running from police. A resident at the Regency Towers Condominiums on the Boardwalk called police late Saturday morning to report her vehicle was stolen overnight, Chief Joe Fussner said. An investigation by...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
