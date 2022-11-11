Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
morethanthecurve.com
New Jersey man sentenced for attempted homicide of Whitemarsh Township police officer
Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon, 26 of Vineland, NJ, was sentenced to 27 to 54 years earlier this month after being convicted in August 2022 of attempted homicide of Whitemarsh Township Police Officer Corporal Matt Stadulis and related charges. In March 2021, Figueroa-Ardon pointed a gun at the head of Corporal Stadulis and...
Motorist released as he awaits trial in crash that killed South Jersey woman
A man accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a South Jersey woman was ordered released from jail pending trial. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck on Ellis Mill Road in Elk Township on Nov. 1 when the vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Amy Buchanan, 56, of Gloucester Township, authorities said.
Camden County announces 561 cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 441 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 14. Additionally, there were 120 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 561. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 129,620 and 1,730 total fatalities.
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Delaware County
LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A house fire broke out in Lansdowne, Delaware County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the 100 block of Albemarle Avenue around 6 a.m.You can see several firefighters continuing to battle the two-alarm blaze.No word on how it started, but it appears that there is a food truck on fire behind the twin homes.It looks like the fire then spread to the homes.There is no report of any injuries yet.
fox29.com
Missing New Jersey 19-year-old found dead at recycling center in Pennsylvania, officials say
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An investigation is underway after officials say the body of a 19-year-old was found at a recycling center over the weekend in Berks County. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had recently been reported missing. He was last seen leaving an off-campus house party near Kutztown University early Saturday morning.
4 Unsolved Murders in Cumberland County, NJ, From Past Novembers
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, four murders that happened in the month of November between 1990 and 2019 remain unsolved. While some are decades old, these cold cases remain open, active investigations. William Spence. On November 5, 1990, 77-year-old William Spence was found at his home at 438...
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
Police: Williamstown Man Facing Vehicle Theft, Gun Charges in Ventnor, NJ
A 22-year-old man from Williamstown is facing a long list of charges in Ventnor that allegedly involve a stolen vehicle, a gun, and running from police. This past Saturday morning, a resident of 5200 Boardwalk contacted the Ventnor City Police Department and reported that her vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Regency Towers Condominiums.
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
Stolen Ventnor vehicle leads to arrest and a gun
A Gloucester County man is accused of stealing a vehicle from Ventnor and then ditching a handgun while running from police. A resident at the Regency Towers Condominiums on the Boardwalk called police late Saturday morning to report her vehicle was stolen overnight, Chief Joe Fussner said. An investigation by...
Video: Fire at Southern NJ Supermarket Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was hospitalized following a fire at a major supermarket in Camden County Saturday morning. The Gloucester Township Police Department says crews were called to ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road just before 8 AM for a report of a fire in a refrigerated trailer at a loading dock at the rear of the business.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Brigantine, NJ, Police Looking For Suspect in Multiple Burglaries
Brigantine Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for multiple burglaries on Friday, Nov 11. The man is wanted for several vehicle burglaries and the burglary of at least one residence. According to police on a Facebook post, they are actively investigating multiple motor vehicle burglaries and...
fox29.com
Multi-vehicle accident in Kensington kills 1 man; 1 taken into custody
KENSINGTON - A man was killed in a Kensington traffic accident after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle. According to officials, a car was traveling north on G Street late Sunday afternoon, just before 4:45, while a separate vehicle was traveling west on Tioga Street. Authorities...
Driver crashes and overturns in Juniata, flees from scene
A driver who crashed in Philadelphia's Juniata section somehow got out of the wreckage and took off.
Vehicle collision in Cecil County leaves three people dead
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle collision that left three people dead in Cecil County.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0