Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
Related
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Phoenix, AZ
Sunshine and beer are a match made in heaven, so it’s no surprise that Phoenix, Arizona, is home to some fantastic and top-rated breweries serving delicious local ales for you to try. However, with so many breweries to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the top-rated breweries in Phoenix for you to choose from.
Phoenix New Times
Facing the Festival Facts: What We Know So Far About M3F 2023
With less than four months to go before the 2023 iteration of M3F, the two-day event formerly known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival, we're starting to get details on what next year's fest will look like. We've known for a while that it'll take place on Friday and Saturday,...
citysuntimes.com
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
Phoenix New Times
They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant
Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Cory Wong, Two Feet, La Luz
This week, your concert options include funk/R&B guitarist Cory Wong, alternative singer-songwriter Two Feet, all-female surf rock act La Luz, and indie band Sammy Rae and the Friends. And if you didn’t get your fill of spooky and scary things during Halloween, horror punkers Blitzkid will be performing at The Nile Theater in Mesa.
Phoenix New Times
Murray Hooper Faces Execution on Wednesday Despite Claims of ‘Extensive Misconduct’ in Case
After 39 years on Arizona's death row, the days are now dwindling for Murray Hooper. On Wednesday, Hooper is scheduled to be the third person executed by the state of Arizona in 2022, some 42 years after the deaths of two people on New Year's Eve. After the 2014 botched execution of Joseph Wood, the state stopped executions for eight years. But in May, the state began carrying out lethal injections once again — and put Clarence Dixon and then Frank Atwood to death.
KTAR.com
Tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage go on sale
PHOENIX — Show tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage went on sale Monday. Prices for a single ticket begin at $20 and can be purchased online. The show will run from Feb. 22 through March 5. Frozen in Tempe is set to include songs from the original...
Phoenix New Times
This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families
Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the. American Farm Bureau Federation. The 112%...
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
AZFamily
Man accused of dragging German shepherd leashed to truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of dragging a German shepherd pup leashed to the back of his truck in south Phoenix over the weekend. Court documents say on Saturday, just before noon, witnesses saw 43-year-old Jose Luis Popoca dragging the 1-year-old German shepherd while driving near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. Witnesses tried to tell Popoca twice that the dog was being dragged, but he sped off both times, investigators said. Finally, Popoca reportedly stopped and parked near Central Avenue and Tamarisk Street before walking away, leaving the dog behind.
ABC 15 News
‘Brady’ list officer changed name to infamous movie gangster
When Officer James Beasley resigned from the Phoenix Police Department, his history of misconduct didn’t follow him to his new agency. His subsequent name change – the same as an infamous movie gangster – only further obscured his record. James Beasley is now Michael Corleone. While his...
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
ASU hires outside consulting firm in search for next head football coach
TEMPE — Arizona State has hired outside help from an organizational consulting firm to aid the university in finding its next head football coach. “Jed Hughes of Korn Ferry is assisting us in the national search for our next head football coach,” the school told Arizona Sports. “The firm’s experience, expertise and background are outstanding, and its focus on our ongoing search will be extensive and efficient.
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
20-year-old woman found shot to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road on Friday night. Police said when officers arrived on the scene they found an adult woman, later identified as 20-year-old Taliyah Kizzee, with a fatal gunshot wound. Officials said they are still...
AZFamily
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
Comments / 0