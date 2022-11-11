Read full article on original website
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District. The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman running for the third time. Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District. A population boom made Oregon one of just six states to gain a House seat following the 2020 census. Democratic incumbents held onto Oregon’s 1st, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts and the GOP hold Oregon’s sprawling 2nd District. Chavez-DeRemer won her race.
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the latest round of vote releases gave it a big enough lead that the AP determined it could not lose. Arizona joins at least 18 other states including California and Virginia that offer in-state tuition to all students who otherwise qualify regardless of immigration status. The measure and repeals some parts of an earlier initiative banning in-state tuition for non-citizens.
Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday
PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man for two killings in 1980 remain on track after a judge denied the inmate’s bid to postpone a scheduled lethal injection. The judge rejected Murray Hooper’s request to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from the killings that led to his death sentence. His lawyers say their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to the identification of those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. Hooper’s attorneys are appealing Monday’s decision.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State officials in California are preparing to build a monument to the state’s Native American tribes. Officials on Monday broke ground on a statue to honor the late William Franklin Sr., a well-known member of the Miwok Indians. Franklin’s statue will replace a statue of Father Junipero Serra, a Roman Catholic priest who worked to convert Native Americans to Christianity. Protesters tore down the Serra statue in the summer of 2020. They viewed him as a colonialist who worked to destroy Native American tribes and culture. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law last year to replace the Serra statue with a monument for Native Americans.
Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona’s most populous county have aggressively batted down rumors and slanted and false claims as vote counting has come under intense scrutiny in the battleground state. The accusations have come in all types and at all hours from former President Trump and his supporters, Republican candidates and voters. Maricopa County’s leaders have had two years to hone their game, after they faced a similar barrage after the 2020 election lost by Trump. Republican board of supervisor Chairman Bill Gates says the county has learned to respond quickly and accurately. In the governor’s race, Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday defeated Republican Kari Lake, who has refused to say she would accept the race’s results.
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in several recent food choking, neglect and medication error incidents. Protection & Advocacy System, Inc., filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. The lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors seeks to force the release of video recordings inside the hospital. Health department director Kim Deti declined to comment Monday. The lawsuit describes one patient choking to death on food and another subject to 15-minute safety checks being found dead and cold in their room.
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claim to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that participants gathered at a bar Friday, stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. The new record claim came on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Katie Hobbs declared winner of Arizona Governer race
ARIZONA – Democrat candidate Katie Hobbs has maintained the lead against Republican candidate Kari Lake, and MSNBC has called the race for Hobbs. With 98 percent of votes counted, Hobbs received 1,265,331 votes (50.4%), and Lake received 1,244,850 votes (49.6%). While AP News has yet to call the race,...
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected as Nevada’s next secretary of state. Aguilar won the swing state’s top elections post against Jim Marchant, an election denier. Aguilar has vowed to restore faith in elections that have been tarnished by false claims of voter fraud and add protections for poll workers. The top elections post in Nevada will become a particularly important role as the country now routinely waits for Nevada votes to decide high-profile races. Marchant claimed that all Nevada elections since 2006 were “installed by the deep state cabal” and spearheaded a push across rural counties to scrap voting machines and eventually hand-count all votes.
Neighbors being told to shelter in place near 11th and Barker in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. – There is police activity near 11th and Barker in Greenacres. Neighbors called the newsroom and say they were told to shelter in place. Police currently have roads in the area blocked off. A staging area has been set up for law enforcement at Green Acres Elementary school.
Greenacres Elementary on 2-hour-delay due to police activity in the area
SPOKANE, Wash. – An armed suspect is barricaded inside a Greenacres home after Police claim had a mental health crisis. Greenacres Elementary is on a 2 hour delay and Police have set up a staging area at the school. This has been going on since 11 p.m. last night....
