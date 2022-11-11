ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thepanthernewspaper.org

State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

California reports 1st death of child under 5 due to Flu/RSV

Health officials on Monday, Nov. 14, confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient. “Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scvnews.com

Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,065, county case totals to 3,506,367 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 92,447 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 512. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Nov. 14: 822. Sunday, Nov. 13: 938. Saturday, Nov....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic

Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384. The clinic is by appointment only. Schedule your vet visit...
CASTAIC, CA
scvnews.com

Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA

One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues

The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita. VIA has...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Unified remains chaotic with alleged drug overdose coverup, and uptick in gang activity

It’s been over a decade since the state took control of the Inglewood Unified School District, after years of mismanagement depleted its funds and threatened its existence. It would seem that after such a long time, local control would have been returned. But a variety of the district’s practices, and ongoing issues, are preventing it from moving forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

LAPD arrests 28-year-old allegedly connected to several overdoses in Granada Hills

Los Angeles police arrested a 28-year-old accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose of several people inside of a Granada Hills apartment building. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 16900 block of Blackhawk Street and found five people: three women and two men, all between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, suffering from a drug overdose. "We had a total of five patients," LAFD Chief Jaime Moore said. "One of them was in full arrest so obviously also not breathing and we had two other individuals unconscious and the other two were disoriented. We found evidence of some type of extracurricular drug use. Not sure what it is and that's why the LAPD is on scene."Paramedics treated the victims and took them to local hospitals, all of whom are currently in stable condition. After an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Ludwin Henriquez from Granada Hills for "possession of controlled substance and possession of  firearm." His bail was set to $50,000. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

5 possible overdose victims in Granada Hills rushed to hospital

Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter

Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy