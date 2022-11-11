Read full article on original website
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus
Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
California reports 1st death of child under 5 due to Flu/RSV
Health officials on Monday, Nov. 14, confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient. “Our hearts...
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,065, county case totals to 3,506,367 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 92,447 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 512. New COVID-19 cases weekend breakdown:. Monday, Nov. 14: 822. Sunday, Nov. 13: 938. Saturday, Nov....
Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic
Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384. The clinic is by appointment only. Schedule your vet visit...
LA County health officials will 'strongly recommend' masks indoors if COVID cases continue rising
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Friday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus.
LAUSD addresses parents about rising absences due to respiratory illness
Los Angeles County Public Health officials say this is the earliest start to flu season the county has seen in five years.
Masks could return as L.A. County sees worrying uptick in RSV, COVID infections
Facemasks could potentially return as L.A. County continues seeing a troubling uptick in respiratory illness including two new COVID-19 variants and RSV infections among children. On Friday, Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, warned that hospitalizations and overall COVID cases are on the rise. If the county reaches 100 […]
Barger Moderates Webinar on Infrastructure LA
One year ago today, Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since then over $185 billion have been announced for projects across the country. Infrastructure LA is committed to ensuring that Los Angeles County receives its fair share of funding over the lifetime of the law.
Dec. 2: VIA CEO Forum Discusses Business, Community Issues
The Valley Industry Association will present a CEO Forum on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, Valencia, CA 91355. Opening speaker will be Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Santa Clarita. VIA has...
Inglewood Unified remains chaotic with alleged drug overdose coverup, and uptick in gang activity
It’s been over a decade since the state took control of the Inglewood Unified School District, after years of mismanagement depleted its funds and threatened its existence. It would seem that after such a long time, local control would have been returned. But a variety of the district’s practices, and ongoing issues, are preventing it from moving forward.
LAPD arrests 28-year-old allegedly connected to several overdoses in Granada Hills
Los Angeles police arrested a 28-year-old accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose of several people inside of a Granada Hills apartment building. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 16900 block of Blackhawk Street and found five people: three women and two men, all between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, suffering from a drug overdose. "We had a total of five patients," LAFD Chief Jaime Moore said. "One of them was in full arrest so obviously also not breathing and we had two other individuals unconscious and the other two were disoriented. We found evidence of some type of extracurricular drug use. Not sure what it is and that's why the LAPD is on scene."Paramedics treated the victims and took them to local hospitals, all of whom are currently in stable condition. After an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Ludwin Henriquez from Granada Hills for "possession of controlled substance and possession of firearm." His bail was set to $50,000.
LA County Health Officials Warn of Looming Cold Temperatures
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert.
Dogs believed to belong to woman found dead in donation box up for adoption
Two dogs, Ripley and Banjo, being housed at the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control shelter in Castaic are believed to have belonged to the woman who died in a donation collection box on Oct. 6. The connection is yet to be confirmed, as the Los Angeles County Department...
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
5 possible overdose victims in Granada Hills rushed to hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The patients were a 26-year-old woman, two...
Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
LA Co Sheriff's Race Could Be Fait Accompli After Vote Count Update Monday
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna maintains a lead of nearly 260,000 votes over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as another tranche of votes was expected to be counted Monday.
56 animals face euthanasia at southeast LA County shelter
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding. SEAACA was formed in 1975 to serve Downey, Norwalk and Pico Rivera, but has since expanded...
