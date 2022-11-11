Increased risk of tornadoes Thursday and Friday

The regional outlook for Thursday and Friday’s weather is an increased chance of tornadoes.

LUMBERTON — “The risk for tornadoes will increase across Lumberton and the surrounding areas Thursday night into Friday,” said the National Weather Service’s Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff, “as the remnants of Nicole quickly move across the west central parts of North Carolina/South Carolina.

Pfaff said the tornado threat will end up being the biggest impact faced from Hurricane Nicole in this part of the Carolinas.

“The risk for tornadoes will shift north of the area by Friday evening as the storm exits.” Pfaff said.

“Tornadoes spawned from tropical cyclones can develop very quickly, and move very quickly,” Pfaff explained.”

He advised local residents to closely monitor the weather late Thursday night into Friday.

Pfaff also said residents should be prepared to take action if warnings are issued in their area.

“Remember,” Pfaff said, “the safest place is on the lowest floor in the center of the home - put as many walls between you and the outside walls as possible.”