ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Increased risk of tornadoes Thursday and Friday

By Copeland Jacobs Staff writer
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SunFD_0j7ZJVCV00
The regional outlook for Thursday and Friday’s weather is an increased chance of tornadoes.

LUMBERTON — “The risk for tornadoes will increase across Lumberton and the surrounding areas Thursday night into Friday,” said the National Weather Service’s Warning Coordinator Meteorologist Steven Pfaff, “as the remnants of Nicole quickly move across the west central parts of North Carolina/South Carolina.

Pfaff said the tornado threat will end up being the biggest impact faced from Hurricane Nicole in this part of the Carolinas.

“The risk for tornadoes will shift north of the area by Friday evening as the storm exits.” Pfaff said.

“Tornadoes spawned from tropical cyclones can develop very quickly, and move very quickly,” Pfaff explained.”

He advised local residents to closely monitor the weather late Thursday night into Friday.

Pfaff also said residents should be prepared to take action if warnings are issued in their area.

“Remember,” Pfaff said, “the safest place is on the lowest floor in the center of the home - put as many walls between you and the outside walls as possible.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Two bodies found in Duplin County home

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DUNN, NC
WRAL News

One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County escapee captured in South Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An escapee in Robeson County was captured Thursday in South Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton. He was captured in York County, according to NCDPS. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
WILMINGTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

No injuries in Quality Parts fire

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
LAURINBURG, NC
The Robesonian

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

THUMBS UP: Robeson County’s unemployment rate improved by a full percentage point in September, according to informatio
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
cbs17

3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy