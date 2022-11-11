ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Stadium tunnel incident investigation turned over to county prosecutor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Stadium tunnel incident investigation has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Deputy Chief of Police at the University of Michigan Police Department (UMPD), Melissa Overton, confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that the investigation looking into the attack in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan, Michigan State football game, has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor pottery studio to host holiday sale in December

ANN ARBOR – See the work of 29 ceramics artists at the annual Holiday Show and Sale at Yourist Studio Gallery between Dec. 9-11. The Jackson Road pottery studio and gallery will showcase hand-crafted ceramics ranging from decorative pieces to functional bowls and vases made by resident studio artists.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

16-year-old girl arrested after threats closed 2 Oakland County schools

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for making threats that led to classes being canceled at two Oakland County schools on Monday. Ferndale police said they received several phone calls around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 13) about a threat posted on social media. As a precaution, Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School were closed on Monday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

