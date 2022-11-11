ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Stadium tunnel incident investigation has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Deputy Chief of Police at the University of Michigan Police Department (UMPD), Melissa Overton, confirmed to Local 4 on Saturday that the investigation looking into the attack in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Michigan, Michigan State football game, has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO