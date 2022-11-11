ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say

 4 days ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men accused of murder in a fatal robbery from 1992 are now in custody in Iredell County, Statesville Police announced this week.

The charges stem from an alleged robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. Police say Willie Gene Allison and Michael Scott, III, were both shot and killed during the robbery, and a third man was shot but survived.

In late August, police announced that the two suspects were identified. Reaco Wesley Burton, 50, and Sheldon Demetrius Summers, are facing two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and four counts of armed robbery.

Burton was already in custody and serving a sentence of more than 62 years after being convicted in an unrelated homicide and robbery in Iredell County. Summers was arrested during a traffic stop in Hope, New Jersey.

On Friday, the Statesville Police Department announced that Summers had been extradited to Iredell County this week, and he was booked into the county jail. Summers is being held with no bond for the two homicide counts.

