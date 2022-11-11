ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

I-10 EB reopens following emergency repair

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSapm_0j7ZIKqN00

UPDATE: I-10 eastbound in Iberville Parish has reopened following an emergency repair on Friday.
—————-

RAMAH, La. - The eastbound right lane on Interstate 10 just east of Butte La Rose is closed due to emergency repair. Police urge drivers to use the alternate route of I-49 to 190.

DOTD personnel discovered a pot hole on the Whiskey Bay Bridge, according to State Police.

One lane is closed, causing eastbound traffic to flow slowly in the area.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the road.

------------------------------------------------------------
