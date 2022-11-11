Read full article on original website
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Voice actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman on the long-running '90s Warner Bros. cartoon series "Batman: The Animated Series," died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at the age of 66. His net...
James Gunn has only been in his new job as co-CEO of DC Studios for less than two weeks, but he’s already mourning the loss of one of the comic book company’s most iconic figures following the tragic passing of legendary Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. For an...
When it comes to an iconic superhero performance, the voice is the key. Superheroes were born on the comics page, a visual medium that can drastically change a character’s appearance depending on the artist, and an actor’s physical performance is just one more variation. But if that performance becomes the voice that people associate with that hero — the voice that you hear when you read a comic, that you imitate when you play with your action figures — it becomes intrinsically tied to the character. The late Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman. I don’t say that in the...
Henry Cavill said it’s always been “very important” to maintain his ties to Superman, with the actor just recently being able to announce his return as the Kryptonian Kal-El. He tells Deadline, though, that for a moment, he’d had to accept that whatever future he might have with the beloved DC character was outside of his control. RELATED: Henry Cavill On The Transformative Power Of ‘Gladiator’ & The Passion To Make Superman Fly Again – The Film That Lit My Fuse “As an actor, you have to learn that there are things out of your control, no matter what you may think,...
Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
Kevin Smith got sentimental following the death of beloved Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.
While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
Sad news out of the TV world today as it has been revealed that John Aniston died Friday. Aniston, best known for playing Days of Our Lives' Victor Kiriakis, was 89. Jennifer Aniston, John's daughter, revealed the news on Instagram Monday morning. “You were one of the most beautiful humans...
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has paid tribute to this Batman: The Animated Series co-star, Kevin Conroy, who died at the age of 66, following a battle of cancer. In his tribute post, Mark Hamill wrote: "Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother. #RIPKevinConroy 💔". Hamill was the Joker to Kevin Conroy's Batman in Batman: The Animated Series; the two actors' voicework created definitive portraits of The Joker and Batman (respectively), as well as a dynamic between the The Dark Knight and his greatest foe that may never be equaled in the minds of fans.
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
The DC Universe has recently undergone some major changes, especially when it comes to leadership. As many fans already know, it was announced in late October that screenwriter and director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the former leading the creative part of the company and the latter in charge of business endeavors (per The Hollywood Reporter). Both have worked on their fair share of comic book-related films, with Gunn directing both Marvel and DC films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad."
With 'The Batman' finally arriving, we pick the best Batman actors to date...
On The Equalizer Season 3 Episode 5, she helped Carter Griffin when a smuggler was detained by the CIA. Meanwhile, Dante dealt with the possibility of his father getting released from prison. As he weighed up the pros and cons, he made a shocking decision. Was McCall around to help?
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
One of the most memorable names from Bravo's Real Housewives franchise is saying goodbye. Ramona Singer, who appeared in 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of New York, has revealed she is done with the reality series. “I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for...
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 3 found Jennifer Coolidge's multi-faceted alter ego going through the motions as she searched for meaning after the revelation that Greg loves someone else. Tanya's beauty is that she's blissfully unaware of the world around her and thinks she's the center of attention. Reeling...
It took a while to get here, but Stargirl has finally revealed the big bad villain for the season. It was quite a surprise twist and a great reveal, but it was maddening to get here. The season was all over the place as the mystery unfolded; sometimes to great results, and sometimes to mixed. Overall, though, the question remains as to whether the payoff for this villain will be worth the struggles this season had in order to reveal him. There are still several episodes to go, so fans will just have to wait and see.
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 was far and away one of the best pilots of the television series. A visceral look at this updated version of Anne Rice's masterpiece, the series started strong and with near-universal acclaim for a good reason. It's genuinely that good. The season...
Oh, you didn't disappoint. Certain hours of TV shows are game changers for the whole show, and Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 5 was one of them. Despite taking place mainly in the courtroom, some significant things happened. Some people are just unlucky. Sage has been fortunate for...
