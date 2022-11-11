Handheld portable devices are now smaller and lighter, DD-Scientific have compacted the sensing excellence of their 4 series package into a small but mighty DceL package. The DceL might be the leader of the miniatures but DD-Scientific also have the popular (and smaller) F14 and MceL cells that enable manufacturers of hand held portable monitoring and measuring equipment to focus upon the ergonomics and form factors of their product design. Whilst lead based oxygen sensors currently enjoy an exemption from Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) legislation, this is scheduled to end in July 2024 from which point manufacturers may no longer sell new instruments using lead-based technology.

9 HOURS AGO