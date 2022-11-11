ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myscience.org

Water-activated paper battery among the world’s best inventions

Every year, TIME publishes a list of the most important inventions of the year. This year, Gustav Nyström and his team from Empa’s Cellulose & Wood Materials Laboratory made it onto the list with their biodegradable disposable battery, which points the way to the future of environmentally friendly electronics.
envirotech-online.com

The times they are a-changin’….especially in gas sensing technology

Handheld portable devices are now smaller and lighter, DD-Scientific have compacted the sensing excellence of their 4 series package into a small but mighty DceL package. The DceL might be the leader of the miniatures but DD-Scientific also have the popular (and smaller) F14 and MceL cells that enable manufacturers of hand held portable monitoring and measuring equipment to focus upon the ergonomics and form factors of their product design. Whilst lead based oxygen sensors currently enjoy an exemption from Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) legislation, this is scheduled to end in July 2024 from which point manufacturers may no longer sell new instruments using lead-based technology.
CarBuzz.com

Swedish Scientists Built The World's First Female Crash Dummy

Before you get to drive your Honda Civic, someone has to crash it. It's true in both the US and Europe, and while regulations between us and our fellow humans across the pond can vary, there is a single common thread: the crash test dummy. But there's a problem - they're all dudes. And now, the Swedes have a solution.
3printr.com

Chinese researchers develop 3D printed lithium metal batteries

Chinese researchers have recently developed a new type of lithium metal battery with 3D printing technology, significantly improving the battery’s lifespan and energy density. Lithium metal batteries are expected to be the next-generation high-energy battery for its potential high energy density. But the bottlenecks, such as lithium dendrite growth and low Coulombic efficiency, resulting in poor cyclability and low energy density, have limited its applications.
Interesting Engineering

Atomic changes in metals could lead to longer-lasting batteries

Researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) are studying the atomic-level changes in metals undergoing shear deformation in order to deduce the effects of physical forces on these materials, according to a report by Phys.org published on Monday. The work could lead to many new and improved applications such as...
topgear.com

The Electric Moke Californian is now available in the US… for $41,900

Moke International announces prices for its 50mph remake of the classic Californian. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Back in 2021 we learned that Moke International had created an all-electric version of its reborn Mini Moke. In...

