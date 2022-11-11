Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
Jon Heacock is a Broyles Award nominee
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock is a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award. Heacock, who is in his seventh season with the Cyclones, has built the Cyclone defense into one of the best in the nation year in and year out. The Cyclone defensive unit...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State @ TCU set for 3 p.m. kickoff
Iowa State will face No. 4 TCU in its regular season finale on Saturday, November 26 at 3:00 p.m. on either FOX or Fox Sports 1, the Big 12 announced Monday. Oct. 01 | @ Kansas, L 11-14 Oct. 08 | Kansas State, L 9-10 Oct. 15 | @ Texas,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said in His Pre-Bedlam News Conference
STILLWATER — Bedlam won’t have as much at stake nationally Saturday as it has had in most of Mike Gundy’s tenure, but it’s still a massive game for state bragging rights. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy held his weekly media luncheon on Monday. Here is everything...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State OL commit flips to Illinois
Iowa State offensive lineman commit Brandon Henderson announced Tuesday that he will flip his commitment to Illinois. Henderson announced his commitment over social media:
ocolly.com
Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU
Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Win against Iowa State
STILLWATER — After back-to-back weeks of having to explain a loss, Mike Gundy’s postgame news conference was back to discussing victory. Oklahoma State beat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “Well, that was funner than...
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Joens & Donarski named to Wooden Award Watch List
AMES, Iowa – Members of the Iowa State women’s basketball team continue to pop up on preseason awards list, with Lexi Donarski and Ashley Joens both being named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List, announced on Tuesday. The Cyclones were one of 13 programs to feature multiple student-athletes on the initial watch list.
ocolly.com
Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale
When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State defense flexes its muscles in 80-43 win over NC A&T
For the second straight game, the Iowa State defense flexed its muscle on its opponents, taking in a dominant 80-43 win over NC A&T at Hilton Coliseum. Although the defense was a big part of Iowa State’s identity in last season’s run to the Sweet 16, there were some question marks as to whether it would be as strong this season.
cyclonefanatic.com
No. 9 Iowa State defeats California Baptist in season opener 39-9
AMES — Iowa State wrestling officially started its season on Saturday night with a 39-9 win over California Baptist in Hilton Coliseum. Being heavily favored as the No. 9 team in the nation, Kevin Dresser wasn’t especially focused on winning or losing, but how his team stepped up in the details that directly impact success on the mat.
Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Boone Pickens
STILLWATER, Okla. — Drivers headed to Stillwater may now travel along Boone Pickens Memorial Highway. The portion of State Highway 51 near County Club Road in Stillwater was dedicated to the Oklahoma State alumnus and philanthropist Friday. During the recent legislative session, Sen. Tom Dugger co-authored a bill that...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
