Zack Snyder Hasn’t Been Called By DC’s New Leaders, And It Sounds Like He Doesn’t Expect To Be

By Sean O&#039;Connell
 3 days ago

There’s no separating DC Films from the filmmaker Zack Snyder. The Man of Steel director’s fingerprints remain all over the movies that still are coming out of DC Films, even as James Gunn and Peter Safran try to lead the studio forward (with what seems to be support from the fans ). But any time there’s new about possible new directions for upcoming DC movies , Snyder’s name inevitably comes up, with a segment of the fanbase hoping he finds a way to return. Well, he doesn’t expect to return, and no one at DC – up to this moment – has called to ask him back.

That’s the word from Zack Snyder himself, who made a guest appearance on the Preston & Steve radio program as the duo was raising funds for local Philadelphia charities. Snyder admits in the interview that he’s become friendly with these guys over the years, so their conversation is far more casual than a standard interview. But they do ask him about the addition of James Gunn and Peter Safran at the head of DC Films, and speculate on whether that means Snyder has an open door to return and make more superhero films for the studio. To which Snyder replied:

As far as I know, which is very little, I’m doing my thing, and haven’t had anyone give me a call or anything. So I’m just wishing them all the best, and hoping that they make some cool movies. … Truth be told, I’m having an amazing time making this giant movie that I’m working on, and I couldn’t be happier, so I really wish them all the best.

The “giant movie” to which Zack Snyder is referring would be Rebel Moon , his original science-fiction thriller that he’s currently shooting for Netflix… and has been shooting for more than 100 days, as he tells Preston and Steve. If this is the first you are hearing about Rebel Moon  as a project, here’s all you need to know about it. Essentially, though, Snyder grew up an enormous fan of Star Wars. But instead of going over to Lucasfilm to play in their sandbox, he created his own original IP and is building it from scratch with Netflix’s help.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In between Rebel Moon and his Army of the Dead franchise , which is about to spinoff an animated series that Snyder discussed on the radio program, the filmmaker’s plate is full. DC Films hasn’t called him, in his own words, and he’s also very happy working on Rebel Moon at the moment, so a return to DC seems unlikely.

Does that mean it’s impossible? Of course not. We currently know that Zack Snyder’s choice for Superman, Henry Cavill, has returned to the DC universe and will be heavily involved in DC’s future . Could he bring Snyder with him? Stranger things have occurred. But for the time being, DC isn’t calling, Snyder isn’t expecting them to call, and social media will remain abuzz about the possibilities, probably from now until the end of time.

