ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kelsea Ballerini reacts to wearing same dress as Mackenzie Porter at CMA Awards

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7sD3_0j7ZH7Py00

Kelsea Ballerini isn’t feeling blue about this accidental matching moment.

The “Roses” singer, 29, hit the CMA Awards 2022 red carpet Wednesday wearing the same bold Balenciaga gown ($3,550) as fellow country singer Mackenzie Porter, 32.

And on TikTok Thursday, Ballerini shared her thoughts on the designer double-up.

“It’s giving: Blue is the moment. It’s giving: Great minds think alike. It’s giving: I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it,” she said.

“It’s giving: Don’t you dare do a ‘Who wore it better?’ or put a side-by-side. It’s rude.”

The “I Quit Drinking” songstress finished the clip by playfully rapping a line from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” — “Feelin’ fussy, walkin’ in my Balenci-ussies, tryin’ to bring out the fabulous.”

@kelseaballerini

#stitch with @yahooentertainment love you @MacKenzie Porter 💙

♬ Storytelling – Adriel

Incidentally, Ballerini and Porter aren’t the only two stars to have sported the blue scuba dress; Kim Kardashian was the first to rock the skintight style at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, and later modeled it in Balenciaga’s campaign .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dTsqn_0j7ZH7Py00
Kim Kardashian first wore the Balenciaga gloved gown in March.
Getty Images

Ballerini showed off her ensemble on TikTok ahead of the CMAs, revealing the dress to the tune of Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” sharing her mom’s reaction to the look and clapping back at someone who compared her to Smurfette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7eoB_0j7ZH7Py00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTUEY_0j7ZH7Py00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG5Fm_0j7ZH7Py00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B63kj_0j7ZH7Py00

Ballerini — who, unlike Porter, kept the dress’ attached gloves for the show — did indeed end up swapping blue for green later on, changing in a lime-hued, midriff-baring gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGPlQ_0j7ZH7Py00
Ballerini swapped her blue gown for green after seeing another country singer in the same style.
Getty Images for CMA

The recent divorcée , styled by Molly Dickson for the CMAs, then changed it up yet again to perform alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce, sporting a tiny blue tube dress and thigh-high floral yellow boots onstage.

The Tennessee native isn’t afraid of embracing an outfit that’s been worn before; at the 2022 ACM Honors, she borrowed Shania Twain’s iconic white Marc Bouwer dress from the 1999 Grammys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRC6X_0j7ZH7Py00
The “Peter Pan” singer swapped her Balenciaga gown for a minidress.
FilmMagic

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
DoYouRemember?

Al Roker Makes A Series Of Shocking Outbursts Before Disappearing From ‘Today’

Whether it’s a closed set or in front of a live audience, public figures always seem at war with a case of the giggles at the least opportune times. Sometimes, they have a character’s persona to maintain; others, they need to stay professional for the crowd. That shouldn’t be too hard if everyone is staying mature. But Al Roker seems determined to get his Today colleagues to break their professional bearing, prompting a series of very suggestive jokes from the meteorologist.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
talentrecap.com

Cheryl Burke Reacts to Kissing Derek Hough on ‘DWTS’

Longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke has a series of TikTok videos in which she reacts to past performances on the show. That includes one routine with fellow pro Derek Hough that featured a kiss. Cheryl Burke Says Kissing Derek Hough Was Like Kissing her Brother. Back...
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy