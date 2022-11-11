ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Local nonprofit accepting donations for children

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWnf8_0j7ZFgO800

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Locations

  • Albany
    • Camp Bow Wow, 136 Railroad Avenue
  • Glenville
    • Slice of Glenville, 10 Glenridge Road
  • Niskayuna
    • The Town of Niskayuna, 1 Niskayuna Circle (The Town of Niskayuna is also emailing Wish Tags to individuals who are unable to travel. To request a Wish Tag by email please contact lperetti@niskayuna.org)
  • Rotterdam
    • Bellevue Builders, 500 Duanesburg Road
  • Schenectady
    • Capitol District Supply, 315 Green Street (Capitol District Supply is also emailing Wish Tags to individuals who are unable to travel. To request a Wish Tag by email please contact shop@capitoldistrictsupply.com)
    • Gershon’s Deli, 1600 Union Street
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcMke_0j7ZFgO800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgLsP_0j7ZFgO800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgsU1_0j7ZFgO800
Berkshire Food Project opens its doors for Thanksgiving

Things of my Very Own explains this round of Wish Tags had a due date of November 26. Once all of the Wish Tags have been sponsored, the next round, with a due date of December 4, will be released to the public. Visit the Things of my Very Own website for more information on how you can help children in the community this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other goods. More than 20 different local […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gloversville code blue shelter opening Monday

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With freezing weather sweeping across the Capital Region, the City of Gloversville is opening their code blue shelter for the first time of the season Monday evening. The site, at the city’s former VFW, will remain open from now through April. With a bit of early season snow on the ground […]
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Nine Pin opens new canning facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Cider Works officially opened its new canning facility in the heart of Albany’s Warehouse District Tuesday morning. The 7,000 square foot facility will allow the local cidery to continue meeting production demands as the business continues to grow. “We’re very excited to get this facility up and running and […]
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy