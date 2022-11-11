ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker Leads Entire NFL In This Stat So Far

One of the most surprising performances of the 2022 season in the NFL has been that of the Seattle Seahawks. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Nuggets during the offseason and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, many assumed that Seattle would be entering a rebuild. While they have some excellent...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to bounce-back win over Denver Broncos

Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) won't return for Broncos in Week 10

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not return Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeudy hurt himself early in the first quarter, and after originally being deemed questionable to return, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the afternoon. Kendall Hinton and Montrell Washington should see more work.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy's Play in Rams Win

INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals can breathe, at least for now. The team emerged with a crucial 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to keep themselves alive and well in the hunt for the NFC West (and ultimately the postseason). It was a game where their best...
numberfire.com

Broncos' K.J. Hamler (hamstring) out for Week 10

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring) has been ruled out of Week 10's game against the Tennessee Titans. Hamler suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday and will not recover in time to face the Titans on Sunday. He was averaging 3.3 targets per game over the Broncos' last three games.
DENVER, CO

