Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO