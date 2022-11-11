Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker Leads Entire NFL In This Stat So Far
One of the most surprising performances of the 2022 season in the NFL has been that of the Seattle Seahawks. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Nuggets during the offseason and releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner, many assumed that Seattle would be entering a rebuild. While they have some excellent...
McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — For all the talk of how dynamic San Francisco's offense could look with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, it was the 49ers defense that once again led the way. McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the Niners...
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Tennessee Titans ride menacing pass rush to bounce-back win over Denver Broncos
Now that it's cold-weather season in Nashville, the Tennessee Titans are back in their element. Behind a dominant defensive showing and a few timely scores, the Titans outlasted the Denver Broncos in a 17-10 comeback win Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Titans (6-3) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter but thundered ahead with a persistent pass rush and an offense that took advantage of the few opportunities it needed.
NFL Week 10 late games tracker: Kyler Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, Matthew Stafford all inactive
The NFL's Week 10 late game slate is rife with notable inactives. Ezekiel Elliott won't play as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers, while neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford will start for the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their NFC West clash. The big...
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton made an amazing catch, because he had no choice
When your quarterback is the 2022 version of Russell Wilson, and you’re one of Wilson’s receivers, you’d better be prepared to expand your catch radius, keep your head on a swivel, and make all kinds of amazing catches, because you never really know where the ball is going to go.
Former Broncos OL Jared Veldheer is now a school cook
It is important to keep in mind that when a professional athlete retires, they are usually in their late 20s or their early 30s. Many rely on their college education, or in the case of former Broncos offensive linemen Jared Veldheer, you can parlay your passion for nutrition to be a school cook.
numberfire.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) won't return for Broncos in Week 10
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not return Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeudy hurt himself early in the first quarter, and after originally being deemed questionable to return, the team has ruled him out for the rest of the afternoon. Kendall Hinton and Montrell Washington should see more work.
Yardbarker
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy's Play in Rams Win
INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals can breathe, at least for now. The team emerged with a crucial 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to keep themselves alive and well in the hunt for the NFC West (and ultimately the postseason). It was a game where their best...
numberfire.com
Broncos' K.J. Hamler (hamstring) out for Week 10
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring) has been ruled out of Week 10's game against the Tennessee Titans. Hamler suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday and will not recover in time to face the Titans on Sunday. He was averaging 3.3 targets per game over the Broncos' last three games.
Comments / 0